Help Amazon clear its shelves of the LTE-powered Pixel Watch and grab one for $135 less

You are a proud owner of a fancy Pixel phone and are currently searching for a smartwatch to complement you and your super-duper AI-powered handset? Well, we suggest you point those gorgeous eyes of yours toward Google's OG Pixel Watch, as this bad boy is currently enjoying a sweet discount on Amazon!

At the moment, the LTE-powered Pixel Watch is discounted by 34% at the retailer, allowing you to score sweet savings of $135 on this sleek-looking timepiece if you are fast enough and take advantage of this deal while it's still up for grabs.

The Pixel Watch may be Google's first attempt to create a smartwatch; however, this handsome fella is a premium wearable through and through despite being a first-gen device. It packs a stylish design that goes well with a T-shirt as well as a fancy suit.

Furthermore, the Pixel Watch sports Fitbit's industry-leading fitness tracking and is just loaded with health-tracking features, as a proper high-end smartwatch should be. It can even measure your heart rate every second.

As for battery life, the Pixel Watch should be able to get you through the day without any top-ups, but you'll most likely have to recharge it overnight, just like a Galaxy Watch or Apple Watch. However, considering the Pixel Watch initially had poor battery life, requiring users to charge it twice a day before Google addressed the issue, we can now say that the wearable boasts a good battery life.

Google's OG Pixel Watch may be an older model, but it's still worth the money with its sleek design and plethora of features. Furthermore, the fact that it can now be yours for less makes this beautiful timepiece an even bigger bang for your buck right now. However, that sweet discount most likely has an expiration date that only someone at Amazon knows, meaning the deal may not be available tomorrow or in a few hours. So, get your Pixel Watch for less now while it's still up for grabs at a discounted price!

