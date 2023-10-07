Pixel Watch app update adds UI tweaks, DND & Bedtime Mode mirroring - but only for the new model

A new update to the Google Pixel Watch app on the Play Store is rolling out that gives the UI a fresh new Material design. Aside from the aesthetic changes and the addition of features to ready the watch for the upcoming Wear OS 4 release, the update also adds support for "Do Not Disturb" and "Bedtime Mode" syncing between your phone and your watch — but only if you have the new Pixel Watch 2





In a Community post, Google announced the rollout of the new 2.0 version of the Pixel Watch app (exactly version 2.0.0.567628986). The update will be available via the Play Store and will continue to be pushed over the next few weeks.





This version is rolling out to both the original Pixel Watch and the brand new Pixel Watch 2 and readies both smartwatches for the upcoming Wear OS 4. As previously reported, the original Pixel Watch will be getting the new Wear OS version later this year, while the Pixel Watch 2 will come with that version already pre-installed.









The new look focuses on simplicity and modernity. Watch faces and tiles now appear side-by-side, making it easier to browse and customize your watch faces. Toggles now have a Material look, which uses bolder colors and more rounded shapes. Overall, the new design is more modern and user-friendly, while still retaining the core functionality of the app.





Old UI vs New UI / Updated version number





In addition to the new design and support for the Pixel Watch 2 and Wear OS 4, the Pixel Watch companion app will also mirror the status of Do Not Disturb (DND) and Bedtime Mode on your Pixel phone. This means that if you enable DND or Bedtime Mode on your phone, the Pixel Watch will also go into DND or Bedtime Mode.





This has been a highly requested feature from Pixel Watch users, and frankly, functionality that should have been included from day one. Unfortunately, it looks like this update only adds this feature on the new Pixel Watch 2 , leaving original Pixel Watch users behind. Below are the updates listed in the changelog:





Support for Pixel Watch 2

Support for Wear 4 features and updates, which include:

Back-up with Google One



Restore during watch setup from the available back-ups



Ability to transfer Watch to a new Phone without factory reset



Factory reset protection during watch setup

Redesigned experience for the Pixel Watch app

app New settings and education under “Safety & emergency” section

DND (Do Not Disturb) and BTM (Bedtime Mode) mode mirroring for Pixel Watch 2 users under the “Notifications” setting for Pixel phone users

Bug fixes to improve the quality of the app





It is unknown why Google has decided to make a simple feature such as DND & BTM mirroring a Pixel Watch 2 exclusive. Google has been known to first release new features as exclusives to their new hardware, and then eventually trickling them down to other devices or Google One subscribers within a few months. However, this particular feature is one that the original Pixel Watch has been seriously lacking and the source of lots of frustration for its users that have to manually set Bedtime Mode on their watches every night in order to save battery. It is unknown why Google has decided to make a simple feature such as DND & BTM mirroring aexclusive. Google has been known to first release new features as exclusives to their new hardware, and then eventually trickling them down to other devices or Google One subscribers within a few months. However, this particular feature is one that the originalhas been seriously lacking and the source of lots of frustration for its users that have to manually set Bedtime Mode on their watches every night in order to save battery.



