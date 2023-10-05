Wear OS 4 is finally coming to the original Pixel Watch
After a long wait, owners of the original Pixel Watch finally have confirmation that Wear OS 4 is coming to their devices. This update is expected to roll out highly awaited features, such as the ability to transfer your Wear OS data to a new mobile device.
Although no specific date was given, Google stated in a blog post that the update would arrive to the original Pixel Watch "later this year." This means that owners of Google's first generation smartwatch can expect to see this happen within the next three months, given that we are already in October.
The update will include a number of new features, including the ability to transfer your watch to a new phone without factory resetting it. This has been a major pain point in Wear OS, particularly for users that tend to switch between devices or upgrade their hardware often. This is done through a cloud backup and restore process, which is available on devices that support cloud backup, including the Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel Watch.
Image Source - Google
Google also collaborated with Samsung on developing a new watch face format. The Watch Face Format is a new way to create watch faces for Wear OS that is easier and more efficient than the previous method. It is a declarative XML format, which means that developers won't need to write any code to create a watch face, since the Wear OS platform takes care of all the code needed to render it.
Image Source - Google
Although Wear OS 4 has already rolled out to a number of Samsung Galaxy watches, such as the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 5 Series, this update will bring one additional feature to Samsung smartwatches: Enhanced Tiles. Tiles are small widgets that can be displayed on the watch face. The new Tiles will be more interactive and customizable, and will provide more information at a glance.
Hopefully, this update arrives to the original Pixel Watch sooner rather than later. It will be a significant improvement over the current version of Wear OS, and will make the Pixel Watch even more appealing to potential buyers.
