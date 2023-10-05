Wear OS 4 is finally coming to the original Pixel Watch





Pixel Watch "later this year." This means that owners of Google's first generation smartwatch can expect to see this happen within the next three months, given that we are already in October. Although no specific date was given, Google stated in a blog post that the update would arrive to the original





Google also collaborated with Samsung on developing a new watch face format. The Watch Face Format is a new way to create watch faces for Wear OS that is easier and more efficient than the previous method. It is a declarative XML format, which means that developers won't need to write any code to create a watch face, since the Wear OS platform takes care of all the code needed to render it.









Although Wear OS 4 has already rolled out to a number of Samsung Galaxy watches, such as the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 5 Series, this update will bring one additional feature to Samsung smartwatches: Enhanced Tiles. Tiles are small widgets that can be displayed on the watch face. The new Tiles will be more interactive and customizable, and will provide more information at a glance.

Hopefully, this update arrives to the original Pixel Watch sooner rather than later. It will be a significant improvement over the current version of Wear OS, and will make the Pixel Watch even more appealing to potential buyers.

