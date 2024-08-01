Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

The Pixel Watch is every bargain hunter's choice after a sweet discount on Amazon

Do you know what will best complement your new Pixel 7 Pro 256GB that you just snagged at a whopping 53% discount after reading this exact sentence? A new heavily discounted Pixel Watch, of course!

Right now, Amazon is selling the Wi-Fi variant of Google's first timepiece at a sweet $100 discount, cutting 36% off the wearable's price. This means you can get your hands on this feature-rich smartwatch for just under $180 if you act fast and take advantage of this deal now.

Pixel Watch Wi-Fi: Now $100 OFF on Amazon!

The Wi-Fi variant of the Pixel Watch is on sale for $100 off its price on Amazon. The watch has a stylish design and packs plenty of features. It's a great choice for anyone on a budget. So, don't waste time and save on one while you can!
$100 off (36%)
Buy at Amazon


It's worth noting that the watch was discounted by $110 (39%) a few weeks ago, which means the markdown is decreasing. This is yet another incentive to act quickly on this deal, as the price cut may drop again or disappear altogether.

While the Pixel Watch is an older smartwatch, it's still a bang for your buck, as it's loaded with features. It packs all the health-tracking functionalities you expect to find on a premium timepiece, plus it can measure your heart rate every second.

Additionally, it supports smart notifications and phone calls, and it has NFC for contactless payments. The fact that it runs on Wear OS means it supports Google's Play Store, so you'll have a plethora of watch faces and apps to choose from.

As for battery life, the watch can last through the day without needing a top-up, but you'll need to charge it overnight. This is actually an improvement, as it initially required charging twice a day. But Google fixed that issue, and now this sleek timepiece is worth recommending.

Overall, the Pixel Watch is still worth it, despite the new Pixel Watch 3 being on the horizon. Furthermore, it's a top choice for a Pixel user on a budget. So, don't waste time and save on this gorgeous timepiece today!
