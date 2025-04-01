Amazon is still selling the Pixel Watch 3 at its best price so far in 2025
In case you missed it, Amazon has been offering both Pixel Watch 3 variants at their best price so far in 2025 for some time. Throughout the Spring Sale event (and sometime before), both size variants have retailed for $60 off. As you might be guessing, the 41mm and 45mm models are still available at the same discount. So, if you haven't got one yet, act fast and save before it's too late.
As far as we know, the latest Google timepiece has been cheaper than now just once — during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday events last year. At the time, you could save $70 on each version. However, we don't think the same bargain will return until at least this year's Prime Day promos. That's why, if you don't feel like waiting, you should consider Amazon's current limited-time deal.
But what makes it the best Pixel timepiece so far? Firstly, as we mentioned, it comes in two sizes, accommodating more users. More importantly, the smartwatch boasts improved brightness levels, providing better visibility outdoors.
An important safety feature integrated into the Pixel Watch 3 is called Loss of Pulse Detection. Its purpose is pretty self-explanatory, but it can be potentially lifesaving, so it's nice to have it onboard.
Pixel Watch and Pixel Watch 2 models didn't have the best battery life out there. What about the latest Watch 3 model? Well, you should be able to get at least a day of use per charge, possibly more with the larger-sized model and fewer interactions. While that's a small improvement, those needing multi-day battery life might want to consider a Garmin watch instead.
If you're a Pixel phone user, we recommend checking out Amazon's limited-time sale on the Pixel Watch 3. At $60 off, both models are definitely worth your attention. Act fast and get one before it's too late.
Unlike the first and second-gen Pixel Watch models, the latest smartwatch is more polished and refined. With its minimalist design and multiple health and wellness features, this Galaxy Watch 7 rival is perfect for Pixel phone users.
But that's not all — the Wear OS timepiece includes several new features, including Daily Readiness, which helps you start your day with an overview of your sleep, HRV status, and resting heart rate. There's also a Cardio Load feature designed to help you keep up with your training throughout the day.
01 Apr, 2025
