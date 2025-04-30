5 things the CMF Phone 2 Pro has that no competitor can match



But wasn't Nothing supposed to do that initially? Why launch another brand in order to offer even more affordable gadgets that are cooler? The idea seemed a bit far-fetched at first, but it seems that it worked.







Not only were the first CMF gadgets well-received by reviewers and the audience, but the CMF Phone 1 sold a record 100,000 units in the first 3 hours of its debut. This underlines a trend in the smartphone industry, or should we say a hidden (or not so hidden) desire that most people already feel quite strongly.



The CMF Phone 1 was just a tiny space probe sent to test if conditions on the newly discovered planet were suitable to support life. Now, the CMF Phone 2 Pro is the spaceship that carries all the colonizers, if we're to continue with the metaphor.



That phone does a couple of things right; one is more important than the others, but we're going to list all of them below.







We really didn't want to bring a Trump-ism here, but the phrase fits CMF like a glove. In fact, the CMF abbreviation stands for Color, Materials, and Finish.



The first CMF products tried to explore that minimalistic and kind of industrial design philosophy already touched by Nothing. The first-generation phone, buds, and watch all looked pretty unique. The CMF Phone 2 Pro takes this approach to another level.



From the new camera housing design to the big screws on the back, the bright color options, and the funky accessories, the CMF Phone 2 Pro brings one forgotten notion back—phones can be and should be cool and fun.



The colors of the CMF Phone 2 Pro come with different finishes as well, and it really feels unique in the hand. And because the back is made of hard plastic and is interchangeable, you don't need to cover it with a case.



In a pretty stale smartphone scene where your iPhones and Galaxies are looking more and more the same, people seem to be in desperate need of something fresh and original. CMF not only brought that "fresh and original" philosophy but also did it at a fraction of the price.



Recommended Stories 2. Phones don't need to cost an arm and a leg







We're not going to play down the recent economic situation, the inflation, and all the consequences that come with that. We're only going to say that phones are getting more and more expensive.



The price of a phone or any other gadget or product is one of the most important metrics for people. And CMF showed that you don't have to dish out $1000 to get a cool and functional phone.





Granted, many other brands offer budget and affordable phones , but it seems that CMF is getting the whole package right, focusing on things that count for the day-to-day experience. Which brings us to the next topic.



3. Focusing on the important stuff







We've already covered the design—it's the first thing people see, not only when we're talking about phones, but in general. We get 90% of the information about the world around us through our eyes.



Speaking of which, when talking about phones specifically, this visual information is conveyed to us through the display. CMF understood that and equipped this $249 phone with a great display. Phones costing two to three times as much (Khh-Apple-hm) don't have as smooth and bright displays. We won't delve into specs; you can jump to our review or specs page to check it out.



The same goes for the camera system. Yes, it turns out people do love to take photos, and when some brands are trying to sell you the one-camera idea, CMF decided to bring three cameras to the table.



It's the most flexible camera arrangement with one 24mm main unit, an ultrawide camera, and a telephoto that's perfect for portraits with its 50mm focal range equivalent. But wait, there's more. You can have two additional cameras, so to speak, for just a couple of bucks. Which brings us to the accessories.



4. Modular design done right







Many brands have tried the modular smartphone idea through the years, and none of them got it right, or at least that's what history tells us.



CMF decided to go in a very analog way with its accessories. You have lenses that attach to the camera, turning it into a macro snapper or a fisheye. Then you have the Universal Cover that allows you to slap other accessories on magnetically, like the wallet/stand.



Initially it looked like the back of the CMF Phone 2 Pro wasn't removable, but it turned out you can remove it, and you can also use some of the CMF Phone 1 accessories with or without the Universal Cover.



Nothing technical or sophisticated; there's no proprietary pin or Bluetooth connection required, no funny software to go with these "modules," just easy-to-use analog add-ons.



5. The package







Now, I can hear you all argue that none of the above is so unique and other phones do have some of these features. Apple has its MagSafe ecosystem, Motorola launched a lineup with wooden and leather backs, and the Galaxy A26 comes with an amazing screen for its $199 price tag.



This is all true. But you can't get all of this in one phone. At least you couldn't up to now. The CMF Phone 2 Pro is just a great value and a great package of all those things. Things that matter more than a new vapor chamber cooling, or a special lens coating, or a 10% faster GPU chip.



Finally, the reason Nothing and CMF have enjoyed this success is, in our opinion, due to the company really listening to the feedback from the users. Big companies such as Samsung and Apple don't do this; they seem detached from normal constructive dialogue with their customers. They rely on their own design and PR departments and rarely if ever turn their ear to the vox populi.



Tell us your opinion, though. Do you like the CMF Phone 2 Pro and what Carl Pei is doing with the Nothing and CMF brands? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.





What do you think about the CMF Phone 2 Pro? It's great! I love it! Not sure yet.. Nothing special. (pun not intended) Other (in the comments) It's great! I love it! 40% Not sure yet.. 0% Nothing special. (pun not intended) 60% Other (in the comments) 0%