Walmart just improved its JBL Xtreme 4 deal — save $110 while it lasts

Less than two weeks ago, we shared a fantastic savings opportunity on the latest JBL Xtreme 4. At the time, you could save $82 on this big portable Bluetooth speaker at Walmart. But this deal has just improved, and you can now get the unit for $110 off its original $379.95 price.Although this isn't the best promo we've come across on this powerful speaker with a replaceable battery, it's still quite tempting. After all, neither Best Buy nor Amazon has a similar discount, so Walmart's bargain is your best chance to upgrade your listening experience without paying a premium price.While we're just now getting an upgrade on the JBL Charge and Flip Series — with the Charge 6 andnow out — the Xtreme 4 came out about a year ago. It features several notable upgrades from the previous model, including, as we mentioned, a replaceable battery.Like its predecessor, the Xtreme 4 delivers a big and bold party sound with extra bass. It's an ideal party speaker for pool gatherings and pretty much anything you can think of. Plus, thanks to its durable design and IP67 rating, a bit of water won't do any harm.What if you want to make the party even louder? No worries! The Xtreme 4 supports Auracast, allowing you to connect it to compatible speakers for a truly memorable listening experience. On top of all that, it helps you keep devices charged while streaming with a built-in powerbank. That way, you never miss a beat!This big fella gives you up to 24 hours of playtime, and if you swap its battery, you get an extra day of uninterrupted playback. The replaceable battery is sold separately, so keep that in mind. As for charging time, the unit recharges completely in 3.5 hours, but you can give it a quick 10-minute top-up for two hours of music.Overall, the JBL Xtreme 4 is a solid music companion for indoor and outdoor use. Its multiple features and durable design make it a tempting pick even at its standard price, but it's even more attractive at $110 off. Get yours at Walmart and save.