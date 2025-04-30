The ultra-tough Garmin Instinct 2X Solar gets ultra-affordable with Walmart's $150 discount
Do you need a durable GPS watch that won't leave you stranded in the middle of the adventure? The Garmin Instinct 2X Solar fits the bill. This timepiece isn't exactly cheap at its standard price of $449.99, making it a tough choice even for active users. Well, guess what? Walmart has slashed it down to just $299.99, giving you a huge $150 discount.
Now, we've seen the same price cut before, but that was all the way back in February. So, if you missed that chance to maximize your savings on this military-grade rugged unit, now's the time to act. And if you're more of an Amazon shopper, the same bargain is available over there, but the Garmin watch is available in limited quantities.
The Instinct 2X Solar is all about durability and features an ultra-rugged design that should resist the toughest environments. On top of that, it gives you practically unlimited battery life, provided you're outdoors for three hours per day (in direct sunlight). Even with no solar power, you can expect it to last up to 40 days on your wrist in smartwatch mode per charge. That alone makes it a preferred option.
As if that's not enough, the wearable is equipped with multi-GNSS support, giving you reliable positioning in any environment. Extras like smart notifications and Garmin Pay for contactless payments are all here. There's even a built-in LED flashlight on this buddy!
However you look at it, the Garmin Instinct 2X Solar is a solid GPS watch for active users. If you prioritize durability and battery life over "smarts," this timepiece should be on your radar. Get it now and save $150 at Walmart.
As you may know, not all Garmin timepieces feature a touchscreen, and this is one of them. Instead of swiping through widgets, you navigate using five physical buttons. That's not necessarily a drawback, as it allows you to use the timepiece while wearing gloves or in wet conditions.
So, this Garmin watch has a durable design, physical buttons, and impeccable battery life. What about its features? First off, the unit offers multiple preloaded activity profiles to help you keep in shape while receiving countless insights on performance. There's also continuous health monitoring, which includes heart rate and sleep tracking, respiration monitoring, and more.
