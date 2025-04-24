The first-gen Google Pixel Watch is insanely cheap at 76% off, but not for long
If you think Google Pixel watches are expensive, this deal is going to prove you wrong. Believe it or not, you can buy the first-gen Pixel Watch with GPS and cellular connectivity for only $79.99. That's no joke — you're getting a brand-new, untouched and unopened unit for 76% off its original price with this smashing Woot deal.
As you might have guessed, chances of this bargain remaining live for long are... quite slim. The merchant will keep it up for only seven days, but it'll probably expire even sooner — once supplies run out. However, the wearable comes with a 90-day Woot warranty, so keep that in mind.
The Pixel Watch may be neither the latest nor the most polished Google wearable, but it's still an excellent choice at its current asking price. The model features a 1.2-inch touchscreen, minimalist and lightweight design, and multiple features.
On the downside, battery life isn't stellar here. We've estimated that the first-gen Google wearable can last up to 24 hours, provided you don't engage with it much. However, using it for workout tracking and interacting with it frequently significantly drains the battery.
While it's not the best Google Pixel Watch ever, the timepiece is a steal right now. If you want to buy one for $250 off its original $329.99 asking price, hurry up and get it at Woot!
While Woot's promo is absolutely unbeatable, some users might not care for LTE on their wrist. If you're looking for a Wi-Fi-only model, consider Walmart as your merchant of choice. Over here, you can get the model for $89 instead of $189, which is a pretty sweet bargain.
As we pointed out in our Pixel Watch review, the model has excellent heart rate tracking capabilities. It features an ECG app, blood oxygen and sleep tracker, and various workout features within the Fitbit app. There's even step-by-step navigation for those who need it.
