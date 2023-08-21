Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Aha! So that leaked Pixel Watch 2 was the OG Pixel Watch all along!

Google
1
Aha! So that leaked Pixel Watch 2 was the OG Pixel Watch all along!
So, after having to go to the hospital because of the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, I gave up on using some of the best smartwatches in favor of something older and way more reliable (and fun): the Pebble Watch.

That being said, I can’t help to hide my excitement about the Pixel Watch 2. And even despite the fact that I got my hand literally burned by the last WearOS watch I tried on, I can’t help but appreciate how the Pixel Watch — made by the people who make wearOS — is actually making an effort to stand out in a crowd of boring watches.

Which is why I am excited to report that I was right to be disappointed about this leak of an alleged render for the Pixel Watch 2, which looked identical to its older sibling, because ultimately, that render is indeed one of the original Pixel Watch.

What a conundrum!




So, as you may have already heard, this is related to a Play Console — a tool for developers to track different metrics for their releases — leak related to the Pixel Watch 2, which we’re expecting to launch soon alongside the Pixel 8 series of Google flagship phones.

And while the specs related to the leak may turn out to be true, everyone was busy with a design-related fact: the image on these leaks looked way too familiar. But that was only because it was a placeholder image, displaying the Pixel Watch and not the upcoming sequel.

“But how can we be certain?!” I hear you ask! Well, simple: the original Play Console listing for the first Pixel Watch is still up. And, you’ve guessed it: it has the same picture. So this is just the Big G preserving the hype for the PW2 — because I can’t stand to type out “pixel watch” one more time in this article.

Now, while all of that is fine and dandy, the fact of the matter is that this doesn’t mean that we're in for any groundbreaking design changes regarding the expected Google smartwatch. And I can give you a couple of reasons as to why:

  • The smartwatch is still establishing its identity, so it needs to stick to its design principles (like the Nothing Phone (2) did)
  • The design of the original was unique and exciting in its own right, so there isn’t really much need for a revamp

Which is also why I’m excited to — finally! — see the watch. Even if I like how the first one looked, I can’t pretend like there were no issues related to performance and battery life. If the second generation removes those and sticks to the design… That’s a hype train I can certainly look forward to boarding.

Popular stories

T-Mobile might be shooting itself in the foot with alleged change to port-in perk
T-Mobile might be shooting itself in the foot with alleged change to port-in perk
Best Buy might soon stop offering T-Mobile services and end all support
Best Buy might soon stop offering T-Mobile services and end all support
Best Buy is selling two Microsoft Surface Pro 9 variants at monster discounts for a limited time
Best Buy is selling two Microsoft Surface Pro 9 variants at monster discounts for a limited time
A friendly reminder from Google: Clean your Pixel Buds every 120 hours of use!
A friendly reminder from Google: Clean your Pixel Buds every 120 hours of use!
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
Amazon knocks down a whopping 50% off the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro, reducing them to an impulse buy
Amazon knocks down a whopping 50% off the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro, reducing them to an impulse buy
Loading Comments...

Latest News

iPhone SE 4: Samsung and Google will hate the $500 flagship-killer that Android users will love
iPhone SE 4: Samsung and Google will hate the $500 flagship-killer that Android users will love
More Exynos 2400 specs are leaked and the SoC could make Galaxy S24 users happy
More Exynos 2400 specs are leaked and the SoC could make Galaxy S24 users happy
Planning on buying an upcoming flagship phone? Tipster has some bad news about pricing
Planning on buying an upcoming flagship phone? Tipster has some bad news about pricing
Anonymous Google insider leaks new Camera UI for Pixel 8 line
Anonymous Google insider leaks new Camera UI for Pixel 8 line
iPhone 15 Ultra - not Pro Max - might have a Galaxy S23 Ultra-level zoom camera
iPhone 15 Ultra - not Pro Max - might have a Galaxy S23 Ultra-level zoom camera
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless