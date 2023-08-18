Pixel Watch 2 specs and design render leak via Google Play Console listing





So, what will the tech giant improve on with its second-gen smartwatch? Well, thanks to a discovery by MySmartPrice, it seems that there won't be any major changes design-wise. At least that is what we can see from the design render the Google Play Console listing has revealed. There is still room for surprises though!









Pixel Watch 2 transitions from Exynos to Snapdragon





A bit more exciting, however, is the new Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 processor. With the OG Pixel Watch Google used one of Samsung's chipsets, namely the Exynos 9110. The new Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 from Qualcomm is said to take up less space being built on the 4nm process (meaning possibly smaller smartwatches). It will also allow for faster processing speeds and better battery efficiency.





Alongside its new chipset, the Pixel Watch 2 will come with 2GB of RAM, the same as its predecessor. It doesn't look like the display will be changing either, coming in at 384 x 384 pixels, so we will just have to wait until next year to maybe see those thick bezels thinned out to fit in a larger display.





The listing states the Pixel Watch 2 battery is 306 mAh, which would make it ever so slightly larger than the 294 mAh one inside the first Pixel Watch generation. Suffice it to say, if we see any battery life improvements they will most likely be thanks to the power efficiency of the new chipset rather than the battery size increase.





We also know from a previous Pixel Watch 2 FCC certification that it will come with 4 types of straps: plastic active strap, metal mesh strap, metal link strap, and a metal slim strap.