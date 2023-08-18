Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Pixel Watch 2 specs and design render leak via Google Play Console listing

Google Wearables
3
Google Pixel Watch 2 Specifications and Design Render
While it had a rather shaky launch being a first generation device and all, the Google Pixel Watch got better with time and can now be considered a decent wearable to own. That said, we are slowly but surely coming closer to the announcement of the Pixel 8 series, and it is rumored Google will also be introducing the Pixel Watch 2 alongside it.

So, what will the tech giant improve on with its second-gen smartwatch? Well, thanks to a discovery by MySmartPrice, it seems that there won't be any major changes design-wise. At least that is what we can see from the design render the Google Play Console listing has revealed. There is still room for surprises though!


Pixel Watch 2 transitions from Exynos to Snapdragon


A bit more exciting, however, is the new Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 processor. With the OG Pixel Watch Google used one of Samsung's chipsets, namely the Exynos 9110. The new Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 from Qualcomm is said to take up less space being built on the 4nm process (meaning possibly smaller smartwatches). It will also allow for faster processing speeds and better battery efficiency.

Alongside its new chipset, the Pixel Watch 2 will come with 2GB of RAM, the same as its predecessor. It doesn't look like the display will be changing either, coming in at 384 x 384 pixels, so we will just have to wait until next year to maybe see those thick bezels thinned out to fit in a larger display.

The listing states the Pixel Watch 2 battery is 306 mAh, which would make it ever so slightly larger than the 294 mAh one inside the first Pixel Watch generation. Suffice it to say, if we see any battery life improvements they will most likely be thanks to the power efficiency of the new chipset rather than the battery size increase.

We also know from a previous Pixel Watch 2 FCC certification that it will come with 4 types of straps: plastic active strap, metal mesh strap, metal link strap, and a metal slim strap.

Popular stories

With iOS 17, iPhone finally gets a feature Android phones have had for ages
With iOS 17, iPhone finally gets a feature Android phones have had for ages
T-Mobile might be shooting itself in the foot with alleged change to port-in perk
T-Mobile might be shooting itself in the foot with alleged change to port-in perk
Verizon becomes a serious threat to T-Mobile's 5G dominance in a matter of hours
Verizon becomes a serious threat to T-Mobile's 5G dominance in a matter of hours
Best Buy is selling two Microsoft Surface Pro 9 variants at monster discounts for a limited time
Best Buy is selling two Microsoft Surface Pro 9 variants at monster discounts for a limited time
The JBL Xtreme 2 is back to its Prime Day price at Amazon; snatch it at 53% off
The JBL Xtreme 2 is back to its Prime Day price at Amazon; snatch it at 53% off
5 celebrities who don't use an iPhone and the surprising reasons why
5 celebrities who don't use an iPhone and the surprising reasons why
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Moment Launches New T-Series Mobile Lenses compatible with iPhone and Android
Moment Launches New T-Series Mobile Lenses compatible with iPhone and Android
A huge reversal occcured last quarter with U.S. iPhone buyers that Apple can't be happy about
A huge reversal occcured last quarter with U.S. iPhone buyers that Apple can't be happy about
Will iPhone 15 solidify Apple’s already staggering US market share?
Will iPhone 15 solidify Apple’s already staggering US market share?
Galaxy Watch 6 vs Watch 6 Classic: Which version to buy?
Galaxy Watch 6 vs Watch 6 Classic: Which version to buy?
Treat yourself to this Echo Show 8 deal, it’s 42% off at Amazon
Treat yourself to this Echo Show 8 deal, it’s 42% off at Amazon
Leaker shares half of the Galaxy S24 Ultra (alleged) specs
Leaker shares half of the Galaxy S24 Ultra (alleged) specs
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless