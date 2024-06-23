Surprising new deal knocks the Pixel Tablet under the $380 mark on Amazon
Remember Woot's sweeter-than-sweet deal on the fantastic Pixel Tablet that lets you save 26% on it? This one went live very briefly and is now over and gone. Well, this one is now over and gone. But do you know which seller now offers one particular paintjob at almost the same discount? Amazon, of course!
Right now, you can save 24% on the model with a Charging Dock in Porcelain. That saves you $120 on a tablet that typically costs as much as $500! By the way, Amazon has never offered such juicy discounts before. In other words, if you're a Google fan and want a taste of its first-ever tablet perfection, now's the time to act.
The Pixel Tablet is not your most powerful Android tablet, but it's no slouch. As one of the best tablets on the market, this bad boy has a great Tensor G2 chip for enhanced speech-to-text capabilities, photo post-processing, and more.
This Android 13 device will impress you during video calls. The front camera flawlessly adjusts brightness levels, keeping faces spot-on without making them look unnatural. The rear camera, 8MP (same as the front one), does not offer perfect photo quality, but it's good enough for casual use.
What's particularly remarkable about this device is that, with the charging dock, you can also use it as a smart speaker. It has a far-field microphone, which picks up Google Assistant commands from a respectable distance. You can also use it as a smart display.
In other words, this isn't just a tablet, for it can be used in various scenarios, making it the perfect all-in-one option for some users. It certainly can't compare with the best iPads or Samsung tablets, but it's still a fantastic option. And now, you can get the one in Porcelain for 24% off!
Aside from that, you get a great 10.95-inch screen that's bright, offers a good color balance, and respectable sharpness. That should be good enough for most casual users. Still, if you're used to OLED tablet screens, you might not be as pleased with this bad boy's display.
