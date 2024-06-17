Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Google's one and only Pixel Tablet with a dock is cheaper than ever at this hefty new discount

Released around a year ago alongside a handy charging speaker dock that sets it apart from practically all other Android tablets on the market right now, the first-of-a-kind Pixel Tablet was bizarrely re-released last month without any accessories included... or notable upgrades.

Fortunately, most major US retailers continue to sell the 10.95-inch slate in its original incarnation, and if you know where and when to look, you can get the Pixel Tablet at a heavily reduced price together with that aforementioned docking station. Woot, for instance, is currently charging $369.99 instead of $499 for the versatile combo in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition.

That makes this stock Android-running iPad alternative more affordable than ever before, and yes, the deeply discounted Pixel Tablet (and its smart display-transforming companion) does even come with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty included.

Valid for only five days (or while supplies last), Woot's excellent new deal eclipses a similar (but slightly worse) promotion run by the same Amazon-owned e-tailer for a limited time about a month ago. This hefty $130 discount also easily beats everything all other US stores are offering today, which ranges from... nothing at Amazon or Best Buy to a decent but far from stellar $88 price cut at Walmart.

We don't see any logical reason why you'd opt for a Walmart purchase over a Woot order, unless you prefer the Hazel colorway available at the former retailer over the Porcelain flavor you can get from the latter.

Powered by an in-house Tensor G2 processor, Google's Pixel Tablet is obviously nowhere near as blazing fast as Apple's iPad Air (from 2022 or 2024), but that charging speaker dock arguably makes this value proposition special enough to warrant a little attention at 370 bucks from Android "purists" in love with big-screen devices.

As evidenced in our comprehensive Pixel Tablet review last year, said big screen... could certainly be better, sticking to an outdated 60Hz refresh rate limit, but the speakers, battery life, build quality, and overall performance are all more than good enough... for the sub-$400 segment.
