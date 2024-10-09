Snatch the Pixel Tablet and save big with this October Prime Day deal
By now, you've probably found out that Amazon is holding its fall Prime Day event! And it's precisely the place where you can splurge on amazing October Prime Day tablet deals. Take the Pixel Tablet, for example. This slate is now $100 off with Prime membership, landing it under the $300 mark. This is the model without a Charging Speaker Dock.
That's right! The Google slate, which can normally set you back almost $400 in its base storage configuration, is now available at crazy-low prices. In fact, the slate is now at its best price on Amazon! We've previously seen it sport the same discount on Woot, but that was months ago. In other words, with Black Friday still some time away (and Prime Day slowly drawing to a close), now's the perfect moment to get this casual Android tablet without breaking the bank.
The Google slate sports a 10.95-inch display and 60Hz refresh rates, so it's obviously not the best mid-range option on the display front. But you should still find it perfectly fine for casual use, so long as your eyes aren't too spoiled by OLED displays with higher frame refresh rates.
All in all, the Pixel Tablet might not knock your socks off, but it's a very reasonable option in the mid-range tablet world nonetheless. It has a good enough display for casual use, offers a clean Android experience and
The Pixel Tablet is no workhorse like the M4 iPad Pro (2024) models, and it's not even as awe-inspiring as the Galaxy Tab S9 lineup. However, for its asking price, this fella gives you the perfect combination of entertainment and smart home control.
This puppy also offers great machine learning capabilities with its Tensor G2 chip, but you certainly can't expect immense potential from it. After all, Google's in-house Tensor SoCs focus extensively on machine learning and artificial intelligence and not so much on pure horsepower.
