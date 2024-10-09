Snatch the Pixel Tablet and save big with this October Prime Day deal

Save $100 on the Pixel Tablet without Charging Dock October Prime Day is here, and users can now save $100 on the Pixel Tablet without the Charging Speaker Dock. That means you can now get this fella for just under $300, provided you have Prime membership. There's not much time left until the end of October Prime Day, so we suggest you act fast. $100 off (25%) Buy at Amazon

The Google slate sports a 10.95-inch display and 60Hz refresh rates, so it's obviously not the best mid-range option on the display front. But you should still find it perfectly fine for casual use, so long as your eyes aren't too spoiled by OLED displays with higher frame refresh rates.





This puppy also offers great machine learning capabilities with its Tensor G2 chip, but you certainly can't expect immense potential from it. After all, Google's in-house Tensor SoCs focus extensively on machine learning and artificial intelligence and not so much on pure horsepower.

