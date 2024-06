The Pixel Recorder app gets smarter and faster with a new shortcut and other improvements

Image credit — Google

Image credit — 9to5Google





This June update isn't just about convenience, though, as it also extends the Summarize feature to the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8a , which was previously exclusive to the Pixel 8 Pro . By enabling the Gemini Nano model in Developer options, users of these devices can now benefit from automatically generated summaries of their recordings. What's more, these summaries are now capable of identifying and labeling speakers within the conversation, enhancing their accuracy and usefulness.The Summarize feature's speaker identification works in conjunction with the manual Speaker Labels that users can set. This means you can either let the app automatically detect and label speakers, or take control and assign labels yourself for greater precision.The updated Pixel Recorder app, version 4.2.20240502.639621645, is currently rolling out to Pixel users through the Play Store. This update is a noteworthy advancement as it comes ahead of Apple's introduction of live audio transcription in Notes and Voice Memos with iOS 18 In terms of features, the June Feature Drop for Pixel Recorder brings a host of improvements. Whether it's the added convenience of a home screen shortcut, the expanded availability of the Summarize feature, or the enhanced speaker identification within summaries, Pixel users now have an even more powerful tool for recording and transcribing their conversations.