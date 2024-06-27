How to screen record on Android: a step-by-step guide
Up Next:
How to screen record on Android? This is a common question many people have faced at some point. Sometimes, a screenshot is not enough: that's when you need video.
That's why you need to know how to record your screen on Android!
Most modern Android devices come equipped with a built-in screen recording feature, but there are also numerous third-party apps available that offer additional functionalities.
That's why screen recording video on Android is mandatory: helping others troubleshoot issues by providing step-by-step visual guides is great!
Also, screen recording allows you to brag about your gaming skills and wins!
So, now that we've outlined why video recording is important, let's see how to record your screen on Android!
This is for Android users. While the process is the same at its core, you can expect slight differences across different brands and models.
Introduced several years ago, Android's built-in feature for screen recording is straightforward and easy to access. The convenience of not having to download any third party applications is matched by the feature's system integration: you can expect a smooth user experience.
Here's how to screen record on Android without app:
To find your screen recording, you need to open the Photos app, then tap Library, and then: Movies.
Until book style foldable phone become popular (and budget-friendly!) enough, if we want a larger screen mobile experience, but we don't feel like bringing along that heavy laptop (even if it's a compact one), we're stuck with tablets.
The process of screen recording is analogous to that of an Android phone. To recap: swipe down from the top of your device to access the Quick Settings. Tap the Screen Recorder icon (if it's not there, you might need to hit Edit and look for it) and… voilà, you're now recording your tablet screen!
If you want to spice up your (mobile) life, you can use a third-party app for recording your screen on Android. Here are some of them:
AZ Screen Recorder is one of the most popular screen recording apps available on the Google Play Store. It offers a range of features including:
The Mobizen Screen Recorder is another excellent choice, especially for gamers. It offers:
Then, when it comes to editing your screen recording footage, keep in mind the following tasks:
That's why you need to know how to record your screen on Android!
Most modern Android devices come equipped with a built-in screen recording feature, but there are also numerous third-party apps available that offer additional functionalities.
Personally, I find recording my screen to be extremely useful when it comes to explaining things. You know, when somebody asks me, "Hey, do you know how to do this thing on my phone?", I don't bother to talk or type. Instead, I can send a video of my phone's screen.
That's why screen recording video on Android is mandatory: helping others troubleshoot issues by providing step-by-step visual guides is great!
Vice versa, if the other side can't explain what they're doing, you can ask them for a video recording of their screen and see for yourself where's the problem.
Also, screen recording allows you to brag about your gaming skills and wins!
So, now that we've outlined why video recording is important, let's see how to record your screen on Android!
This is for Android users. While the process is the same at its core, you can expect slight differences across different brands and models.
Here’s how to screen record on Android phone
Image credit - Google
Introduced several years ago, Android's built-in feature for screen recording is straightforward and easy to access. The convenience of not having to download any third party applications is matched by the feature's system integration: you can expect a smooth user experience.
Here's how to screen record on Android without app:
- Access Quick Settings: Swipe down from the top of your screen to access the Quick Settings panel.
- Find the Screen Recorder icon: Look for the screen recorder icon, which resembles a camcorder. If at first you don't see it, you can swipe to the side and look for it. If it's still missing, you might need to edit your Quick Settings to add it. This is done by tapping Edit (the pencil icon) and dragging "Screen record" to your Quick Settings.
- Start recording: When you tap the screen recorder icon, a prompt will appear asking if you want to record audio and show touches on the screen. Configure these settings as desired and then tap "Start".
- Recording countdown: A countdown will begin, giving you a few seconds to prepare before the recording starts. This is what I call handy!
- Stop recording: To stop recording, swipe down to access the notification shade and tap the stop button in the screen recording notification.
To find your screen recording, you need to open the Photos app, then tap Library, and then: Movies.
Here’s how to screen record on Android tablet
Are you a tablet aficionado? | Image credit - PhoneArena
Until book style foldable phone become popular (and budget-friendly!) enough, if we want a larger screen mobile experience, but we don't feel like bringing along that heavy laptop (even if it's a compact one), we're stuck with tablets.
Recommended Stories
The tablet is a good gadget to be stuck with, though.
The process of screen recording is analogous to that of an Android phone. To recap: swipe down from the top of your device to access the Quick Settings. Tap the Screen Recorder icon (if it's not there, you might need to hit Edit and look for it) and… voilà, you're now recording your tablet screen!
Android apps for screen recording
If you want to spice up your (mobile) life, you can use a third-party app for recording your screen on Android. Here are some of them:
AZ Screen Recorder
Image credit - AZ Screen Recorder
AZ Screen Recorder is one of the most popular screen recording apps available on the Google Play Store. It offers a range of features including:
- Recording high-quality videos without watermarks.
- Unlimited recording – no time limits on your screen recording videos.
- Editing tools for you to trim, crop, and add effects to the recordings.
- Live-streaming to platforms like YouTube or Facebook is also available.
Mobizen Screen Recorder
Image credit - Mobizen Screen Recorder
The Mobizen Screen Recorder is another excellent choice, especially for gamers. It offers:
- High-quality recording up to 1080p resolution at 60fps.
- Facecam (records your reactions using the front camera).
- Editing tools to refine your videos.
ADV Screen Recorder
Image credit - ADV Screen Recorder
ADV Screen Recorder is another highly recommended screen recording app that is packed with features:
- Two recording engines: Offers both Default and Advanced recording engines for greater flexibility.
- Draw on the fly: Allows you to draw and write over your recording in real-time.
- Face cam: Record your reactions using the front camera while recording the screen.
- Trim videos: Provides simple video editing tools to trim your recordings.
- No restrictions: No time limits or watermarks on your recordings, ensuring a seamless recording experience.
Tips for effective screen recording on Android
- Plan in advance: Before you start recording, outline what you want to capture. This helps in creating a smooth and coherent video.
- Optimize settings: Adjust the resolution, frame rate, and audio settings based on your needs. Higher settings provide better quality but require more storage.
- Clear notifications: Disable notifications to avoid interruptions during recording.
- Stable environment: Ensure you’re in a quiet place if you’re recording audio. Use a stand or tripod to keep your device stable.
- Practice: Do a few practice runs to familiarize yourself with the recording process and troubleshoot any issues beforehand.
Then, when it comes to editing your screen recording footage, keep in mind the following tasks:
- Trimming: Remove unwanted sections from the beginning or end of your recording.
- Cutting: Cut out any mistakes or unnecessary parts from the middle of the video.
- Annotations: Add text, arrows, or highlights to emphasize important parts.
- Transitions: Use transitions to smoothly move from one section to another.
- Voiceover: Record and add a voiceover to provide commentary or explanations.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: