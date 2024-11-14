Amazon's Pixel Fold offer brings this powerhouse back into the spotlight
The Pixel 9 Pro Fold may be Google's latest foldable phone, but a lovely discount on Amazon makes the first-gen Pixel Fold the better buy.
Right now, the 256GB version of this handsome fella is discounted by 25% at the e-commerce giant, meaning you can save $449 if you hurry up and pull the trigger on this offer. Granted, the current markdown is quite shy of the massive $660 (37%) price cut the phone received for October Prime Day, so the current deal isn't the best we've ever seen on this bad boy. Nonetheless, it's still worth taking advantage of, as it allows you to score this foldable powerhouse for less than $1,350 instead of its usual price of around $1,800.
We agree that the Pixel Fold is far from affordable, even at its current price on Amazon. Yet, this is still one of the best foldable phones money can buy. It boasts an AI-powered Tensor G2 chipset, complemented by 12GB of RAM. Thanks to this hardware, the phone delivers fast performance. However, we also noticed during our dedicated review that it tends to overheat quickly, so keep this in mind as well.
Staying true to its Pixel heritage, Google's first foldable takes beautiful photos with a great amount of detail. Moreover, it can record videos in 4K at 60fps.
All in all, the OG Pixel Fold has its advantages and disadvantages. But it's currently way cheaper than the all-new Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which rarely gets any discounts. So, if you're in the market for a new Pixel foldable and the drawbacks we listed aren't an issue for you, act fast and save with this offer now while you still can!
What we enjoyed most is the fact that its 5.8-inch OLED front screen is wide enough for comfortable use without needing to unfold the phone. Additionally, the inner 7.6-inch main display delivers beautiful colors. It's a bit delicate, though, and you can easily scratch it if you're not careful.
