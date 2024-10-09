Amazon breathes new life into the old Google Pixel Fold with never-before-seen discount

Pixel 9 Pro Fold





Unlike the search giant itself, however, Amazon still sells the original Pixel Fold , and if you're quick, you can get that flexible Tensor G2 powerhouse at a new record low price. Yes, the handset's entry-level 256GB storage configuration currently costs a whopping 660 bucks less than usual as part of a Prime Big Deal Days event scheduled to conclude at the end of the day.

Google Pixel Fold 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, 7.6-Inch Primary Foldable OLED Display with 2208 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 5.8-Inch Cover OLED Screen with 2092 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 48 + 10.8 + 10.8MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 8MP Inner Selfie Camera, 9.5MP Cover Camera, 4,821mAh Battery, Obsidian Color, Amazon Prime Membership Required $660 off (37%) Buy at Amazon





almost irresistible price. Because the first-gen Pixel Fold is "normally" available for an undeniably excessive $1,799, this otherwise monumental $660 discount arguably doesn't make the device conventionally affordable. Not by typical high-end Android phone standards, and not when you consider something like the OnePlus Open either. That means you only have a few hours (tops) to buy one of the greatest foldable phones ever released at anirresistible price. Because the first-genis "normally" available for an undeniably excessive $1,799, this otherwise monumental $660 discount arguably doesn't make the device conventionally affordable. Not by typical high-endstandards, and not when you consider something like theeither.









Similar in concept, the Pixel Fold and OnePlus Open have gone with very different executions of their book-style designs, so choosing between the two might ultimately come down to a matter of personal taste for a lot of prospective buyers today.





Google's deeply discounted foldable comes with two smaller screens, which is not necessarily a bad thing, less storage and memory, which is definitely a big disadvantage, better camera performance, weaker processing power, similar battery life, and most likely, vastly superior software support in the long run.



Pixel Fold clearly delivers more bang for your buck today, looking like the ideal purchase for stock Android fans in love with the foldable experience. All in all, this is still not a perfect value proposition, but compared to the $1,800 (and never-discounted) Pixel 9 Pro Fold , the OGclearly delivers more bang for your buck today, looking like the ideal purchase for stock Android fans in love with the foldable experience.