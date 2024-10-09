Get Samsung Galaxy S24+ with 25% off!
Amazon breathes new life into the old Google Pixel Fold with never-before-seen discount

Google Pixel Fold
Although most of the best Android phones manufactured by Google over the last few years are on sale at higher-than-ever discounts right now for Amazon Prime members, the e-commerce giant probably disappointed a lot of foldable fans by not including the Pixel 9 Pro Fold in its latest Prime Day celebrations.

Unlike the search giant itself, however, Amazon still sells the original Pixel Fold, and if you're quick, you can get that flexible Tensor G2 powerhouse at a new record low price. Yes, the handset's entry-level 256GB storage configuration currently costs a whopping 660 bucks less than usual as part of a Prime Big Deal Days event scheduled to conclude at the end of the day.

Google Pixel Fold

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Google Tensor G2 Processor, 7.6-Inch Primary Foldable OLED Display with 2208 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 5.8-Inch Cover OLED Screen with 2092 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 48 + 10.8 + 10.8MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 8MP Inner Selfie Camera, 9.5MP Cover Camera, 4,821mAh Battery, Obsidian Color, Amazon Prime Membership Required
$660 off (37%)
Buy at Amazon

That means you only have a few hours (tops) to buy one of the greatest foldable phones ever released at an almost irresistible price. Because the first-gen Pixel Fold is "normally" available for an undeniably excessive $1,799, this otherwise monumental $660 discount arguably doesn't make the device conventionally affordable. Not by typical high-end Android phone standards, and not when you consider something like the OnePlus Open either.

The 2023-released OnePlus foldable that was curiously left without a sequel this year is, coincidentally or not, on sale with an obligatory Prime membership at the exact same price as Google's rookie Galaxy Z Fold-rivaling effort.

Similar in concept, the Pixel Fold and OnePlus Open have gone with very different executions of their book-style designs, so choosing between the two might ultimately come down to a matter of personal taste for a lot of prospective buyers today.

Google's deeply discounted foldable comes with two smaller screens, which is not necessarily a bad thing, less storage and memory, which is definitely a big disadvantage, better camera performance, weaker processing power, similar battery life, and most likely, vastly superior software support in the long run.

All in all, this is still not a perfect value proposition, but compared to the $1,800 (and never-discounted) Pixel 9 Pro Fold, the OG Pixel Fold clearly delivers more bang for your buck today, looking like the ideal purchase for stock Android fans in love with the foldable experience.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

