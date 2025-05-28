Verizon customers are reminded why they may be better off with iPhones and Pixels

Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196

Smartphones, particularly flagships, are priced out of reach for many customers, which is why many of them finance them through carriers. Although telecom companies offer handsets at subsidized rates, the downside to that is that these discounted or free phones come with some strings attached. For instance, not only do these devices come with bloatware installed, but carriers like Verizon continue installing more unwanted apps with monthly updates. Many customers find this annoying.

Verizon customer Hofy3D has expressed frustration that Verizon installs games on their phone with security updates. Disabling the Verizon app manager is futile as it doesn't remain disabled for long.

Everything i get notice of a "security" update, Verizon installs a bunch of games. I do not play games on my phone, nor do I have any installed. 
—Hofy3D, Reddit user, May 2025

One user has suggested flashing or manually installing an unlocked version of firmware if their device is eligible for unlocking. Doing so may give users greater control over their devices. However, some users may find this tricky and if they do it incorrectly, they may end up bricking their device and voiding the warranty.

A safer approach may be to buy only iPhones or Pixels through carriers, as Apple and Google don't allow bloatware on their devices.

That said, unwanted apps may not be reason enough for many customers to make their purchase decisions. In that case, customers annoyed with Verizon bloatware have no choice but to put up with its behavior. Besides, as long as carrier-branded apps are not hogging too much memory, it's a small price to pay for a discounted handset. 

Verizon isn't the only company that installs apps on customer phones though. Customers of other companies also go through the same thing.

Negative experiences add up over time though. It was recently reported that Verizon is adding items to customer accounts they never asked for, resulting in inflated bills. Apparently, Verizon's new personal shopper AI tool is to blame here.

Add to these the grievances about rake hikes and it's easy to see why Verizon lost postpaid customers in Q1.

Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
