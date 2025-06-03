Microsoft quietly fixes a big USB-C problem on laptops: no more guessing games!

Image Credit – Surface on Unsplash



Data transfer – machines should offer at least USB 3.0 speeds (5 Gbps)

Charging – USB Power Delivery support is required (equal or more to 4.5W on laptops, 7.5W on tablets)

Display output – support for DisplayPort Alt Mode, so every port can connect to a monitor

How it's been so far

And this mess is what Microsoft is addressing with the set of new rules. Basically, USB-C is the connector type, and Thunderbolt (and USB4) are performance standards that use the USB-C connector. These standards add premium features like high-speed data transfer, support for dual monitors, and PCIe tunneling for external GPUs.



Laptop makers were allowed to advertise USB4 or Thunderbolt support if only one of the device's USB-C ports could deliver the features, while the rest were carrying limited functionality. The normal person had no way of knowing which one was which.