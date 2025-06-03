These super-popular JBL earbuds are on sale at an insanely low price, but surely not for long





The JBL Tune 225TWS are simply too cheap to be ignored at Woot at the time of this writing, fetching $24.99 in a single black colorway, and far more importantly, in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition. Believe it or not, you'll also get a full 1-year manufacturer warranty with your purchase if you hurry, so there's clearly no reason to be hesitant about doing business with this Amazon-owned e-tailer specialized in top tech bargains just like this one.

JBL Tune 225TWS $24 99 $79 95 $55 off (69%) True Wireless Earbuds with JBL Pure Bass Sound, Dual Connect, Google Fast Pair, Bluetooth 5.0, Up to 5 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 25 Hours of Combined Battery Life with Charging Case, Black, Native Voice Assistant, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included Buy at Woot JBL Tune 225TWS $9 off (12%) True Wireless Earbuds with JBL Pure Bass Sound, Dual Connect, Google Fast Pair, Bluetooth 5.0, Up to 5 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 25 Hours of Combined Battery Life with Charging Case, Native Voice Assistant, Black Buy at Amazon





That's going to become especially obvious when you consider that Amazon itself sells the exact same product for a whopping 45 bucks more than Woot after a terribly humble discount from a $79.95 list price.





Naturally, your 25 bucks will not buy you active noise cancellation or any other super-advanced technologies like that, but the JBL Pure Bass Sound quality and battery life are evidently good enough for a solid 4-star Amazon customer rating average based on more than 24,000 (!!!) verified shopper opinions.





As unlikely as it may sound, these ultra-affordable JBL buds offer up to 25 hours of battery life between their 5-hour starting endurance rating and an additional 20 hours of juice provided by a bundled charging case that just so happens to be quite stylish too.





With Dual Connect, you can listen to your tunes on one bud while charging the other, and with Fast Pair, your Android handset will sync to your new true wireless earbuds at the flick of an (imaginary) switch. That's pretty great for just $24.99, which is why I'm pretty sure Woot will run out of inventory here much sooner than the promotion's official June 11 expiration date.

Have you ever owned a pair of JBL earbuds? Well, now's without a doubt your best chance to try out something else than the AirPods, Samsung Galaxy Buds, or Google Pixel Buds you all know and... kind of love, but not really or at least not all the time.