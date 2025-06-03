The Pixel Watch 3 gets a lovely discount on Amazon
Both the Wi-Fi and LTE models are discounted, so you can get the variant that best fits your style and needs.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you're looking for the perfect time to snag a brand-new Pixel Watch 3, this is it! Once again, Amazon is offering sweet discounts on all versions of Google's flagship timepiece, letting you pick the one up that will best fit your style, needs, and budget.
For instance, at the time of writing, all Wi-Fi models are available for $50 off, allowing you to get one for as low as $350. Plus, all color options are available at the same price, so you can get the paint job you like best.
In case you want to be able to leave your Pixel phone at home and still be able to make phone calls, feel free to get one of the LTE models instead. Just like the Wi-Fi variants, all cellular-powered versions of the timepiece are sweetly discounted and available for $70 off.
It's worth noting that these price cuts on the Pixel Watch 3 tend to be a regular occurrence on Amazon. They appear, stick around for a few weeks, then disappear for a while before popping up again. But should this stop you from going ahead and purchasing one of the best smartwatches on the market? Of course not!
Of course, being a direct answer to the Galaxy Watch 7 and Apple Watch Series 10, its good looks are also backed up by a plethora of features. Actually, you'll find all the health-tracking features a smartwatch of this caliber should come with, including a temperature sensor. And since it's powered by Fitbit's tracking, the readings are spot-on.
You'll have access to a plethora of apps, too. With the watch running on Wear OS, it supports Google’s Play Store, allowing you to download apps directly on your wearable. Battery life is solid too, easily lasting a full day on a single charge. Just keep in mind you'll likely need to top it up every night—which is pretty standard for this type of smartwatch.
Overall, the Pixel Watch 3 is too good to pass up. Therefore, act fast and save on the model you want today!
