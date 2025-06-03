The Pixel Watch 3 gets a lovely discount on Amazon

Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196

If you're looking for the perfect time to snag a brand-new Pixel Watch 3, this is it! Once again, Amazon is offering sweet discounts on all versions of Google's flagship timepiece, letting you pick the one up that will best fit your style, needs, and budget.

For instance, at the time of writing, all Wi-Fi models are available for $50 off, allowing you to get one for as low as $350. Plus, all color options are available at the same price, so you can get the paint job you like best.

Pixel Watch 3 Wi-Fi: Save $50 on Amazon!

$50 off (14%)
Amazon has slashed $50 off the Wi-Fi version of the Pixel Watch 3. Both, the 41mm and 45mm sizes are available at the same disount. Don't waste time and save while you can!
Buy at Amazon

Pixel Watch 3 LTE: Save $70!

$70 off (16%)
If you're looking for LTE connectivity, you can go for one of the LTE-enabled models, instead. Both the 41mm and 45mm versions are discounted by $70 on Amazon.
Buy at Amazon


In case you want to be able to leave your Pixel phone at home and still be able to make phone calls, feel free to get one of the LTE models instead. Just like the Wi-Fi variants, all cellular-powered versions of the timepiece are sweetly discounted and available for $70 off.

It's worth noting that these price cuts on the Pixel Watch 3 tend to be a regular occurrence on Amazon. They appear, stick around for a few weeks, then disappear for a while before popping up again. But should this stop you from going ahead and purchasing one of the best smartwatches on the market? Of course not!

The $50 and $70 discounts may come and go, but they still let you step up your smartwatch game by getting the best Pixel Watch at a cheaper price. Plus, just look at it! With its dome-like design, it looks gorgeous, having the ability to complement both casual attire and an expensive suit.

Of course, being a direct answer to the Galaxy Watch 7 and Apple Watch Series 10, its good looks are also backed up by a plethora of features. Actually, you'll find all the health-tracking features a smartwatch of this caliber should come with, including a temperature sensor. And since it's powered by Fitbit's tracking, the readings are spot-on.

You'll have access to a plethora of apps, too. With the watch running on Wear OS, it supports Google’s Play Store, allowing you to download apps directly on your wearable. Battery life is solid too, easily lasting a full day on a single charge. Just keep in mind you'll likely need to top it up every night—which is pretty standard for this type of smartwatch.

Overall, the Pixel Watch 3 is too good to pass up. Therefore, act fast and save on the model you want today!

Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
