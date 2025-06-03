Samsung just sent 40 million Galaxy users an urgent security message









A public safety alert sent to 40 million UK Galaxy users



One UI 7, now's the time to activate Theft Protection.



Annika Bizon, VP of Mobile Experience at Samsung UK, said:



What is Samsung Theft Protection?



Here's a breakdown of what's included:



New anti-robbery features in One UI 7

Identity Check : Requires biometric authentication in unfamiliar locations to make sensitive security changes.

: Requires biometric authentication in unfamiliar locations to make sensitive security changes. Security Delay : Introduces a 1-hour delay before changes to biometric settings take effect—giving users time to trigger Remote Lock and take back control.

Theft Protection is Samsung’s set of anti-theft features, building on standard Android protections like Google’s Find My Device. It got introduced with the Galaxy S25 series earlier this year and is now rolling out to many older Galaxy models. The features it includes are built into the Knox Security Platform and available throughHere’s a breakdown of what’s included:

Existing anti-theft upgrades

Theft Detection Lock : Uses machine learning to detect snatching motions and instantly locks the screen.

: Uses machine learning to detect snatching motions and instantly locks the screen. Offline Device Lock : Locks the screen if the phone loses internet connection for an extended period.

: Locks the screen if the phone loses internet connection for an extended period. Remote Lock : Allows users to remotely lock the phone using just their number and a quick verification step. They can also display a custom message on the screen and explore recovery options.









How to turn it all on

Samsung has published a detailed setup guide for users who want to activate these features and protect their Galaxy devices. It also walks you through how to lock or erase your phone remotely, track it using a Galaxy Watch or Find My Device, and change your account credentials after a loss.



The company even recommends creating a PIN and recovery message through the Samsung Find website in case of emergency.



Theft protection on other phones









Most other phone manufacturers have also introduced theft protection functionality. Google, for example, has something called Theft Detection Lock , which utilizes AI and motion sensors to detect sudden movements indicative of theft (like snatching) and automatically locks the screen.





Other features on Pixel Phones include Offline Device Lock, which automatically locks the device if it's disconnected from the internet for too long.





Apple, on the other hand, has its Stolen Device Protection feature that requires biometric authentication for critical actions (accessing passwords, disabling Lost Mode, or erasing the device) when the iPhone is in unfamiliar locations.





Motorola also has its set of security features, with some newer ones being Security Scan and Phishing Detection . The former uses artificial intelligence to proactively scan the device for malware and potential vulnerabilities, while the latter identifies and warns users about suspicious links or websites, helping prevent phishing attacks.