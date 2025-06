The Marshall Willen II gets an unexpected 17% discount at Amazon

Save 17% on the Marshall Willen II at Amazon $20 off (17%) The Marshall Willen II is a superb choice for music lovers looking for an ultra-stylish, extra loud music companion with a small form factor. Amazon has slashed 17% off its original price, making it a more tempting pick. Don't miss out. Buy at Amazon Save $50 on the Marshall Willen at Best Buy $69 99 $119 99 $50 off (42%) Don't mind getting the previous model at an even lower price? Perfect! Best Buy currently sells the first-gen Marshall Willen for $50 off its original price, making it a solid choice for Marshall fans on a real tight budget. Buy at BestBuy

For music lovers, every moment is better with their favorite tunes. A small portable speaker makes that possible anywhere — indoors and out, especially if you pick something that's not just small but capable. Well, if you want iconic style alongside good sound quality, the Marshall Willen II should be on your radar.This bad boy has dropped just under the $100 mark on Amazon, shaving 17% off its original price. That gives excellent Marshall sound and perfect looks at a discount you just can't ignore. As far as we know, the second-gen Willen doesn't go on sale too often, and even today, Best Buy and Walmart don't match this discount.But we did find a very appealing deal at Best Buy on the previous-gen Willen. This fella is $50 off its original $119.99 price at the seller, providing an even more affordable way to enjoy the signature Marshall sound.Given its ultra-compact design, this speaker obviously won't blow you away with insane loudness. But it's an excellent companion to backyard BBQs with a few friends nonetheless. Plus, despite its small size, the unit gets plenty loud, offering sufficient bass and a wide soundstage to fill a small room.Are you used to taking phone calls on your? You're in luck. This puppy packs a built-in mic, just like the Bose SoundLink Micro. What differentiates it from Bose's unit is the excellent battery life.According to Marshall, you can squeeze over 17 hours of uninterrupted listening time, which is enough for just about any occasion. In comparison, the SoundLink Micro only gives you about six hours of music per charge.Like most portable Bluetooth speakers , this bad boy is designed to withstand anything. It features an IP67 rating for excellent water and dust protection, and the fastening strap lets you secure it to backpacks, bike racks, and more.So, what's the verdict? If the Marshall Willen II sounds like your kind of music companion, now's the time to buy one! Head to Amazon and save 17%.