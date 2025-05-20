Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!

If your Pixel's battery drains too fast and overheats, you might want to delete this one app

Some Pixel models have suffered from rapid battery draining and overheating.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Software updates Google Google Pixel
The back panel on the Pixel 9a is compared to the back panel of the Pixel 9
The latest Pixel security update for May is being blamed for an issue with the battery on some Pixel handsets. Multiple Pixel users who installed the May update found that the battery on their Pixels has started draining faster than normal. The May 2025 Pixel update contains security patches developed to fix software flaws; still, it does not include any major new features making it surprising that it might have caused the problems Pixel users are having with the battery on their phones.

Not only are affected Pixel users noticing that the battery life they are getting on their phones has been shortened since installing the May Pixel security update, these handsets are also overheating. Not everyone believes that the culprit affecting Pixel batteries and causing users to play hot potato.

Several Pixel users pointed out on Reddit that after an update to Instagram, their phones got very hot after just a few minutes of use. Additionally, Pixel users running the Instagram app have spotted the rapid battery drain not only while using the app, but also when the app is in the background. Don't blame this on older Pixel models munching their way through aging batteries and generating additional heat. After all, one of the Pixel models experiencing the battery drain and the overheating is the Pixel 9 Pro, which was released just last September 4th.

If you are having this problem with your Pixel, you might want to try the easiest solution and see if it works. That would be to open your Pixel and delete the Instagram app. See if this takes the temperature of the phone down a few degrees and increases the battery life of your Pixel device. You can always reinstall the app once an update is released by Meta. 

The models that are impacted by this bug include:


The May update for compatible Pixel models was released earlier this month. I haven't noticed the battery draining any faster than usual on my Pixel 6 Pro (note the italics), and there haven't been any times when the phone was too hot to the touch, even when using Instagram.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile has already given phone buyers a reason not to pick any other carrier this year
T-Mobile has already given phone buyers a reason not to pick any other carrier this year
Verizon might ditch 5G infrastructure buildout for something new soon
Verizon might ditch 5G infrastructure buildout for something new soon
Next Tuesday's T-Mobile perks will include an impossibly awesome movie deal
Next Tuesday's T-Mobile perks will include an impossibly awesome movie deal
Xfinity customers are getting a free perk starting this weekend
Xfinity customers are getting a free perk starting this weekend
Google Messages rival is back from the dead and getting even better
Google Messages rival is back from the dead and getting even better
This Android tablet is so good everyone should own one
This Android tablet is so good everyone should own one

Latest News

Razer is going after thin-and-light gaming laptops with two new additions
Razer is going after thin-and-light gaming laptops with two new additions
Prolific leaker posts specs that differentiate iPhone Fold from its main rivals in the U.S.
Prolific leaker posts specs that differentiate iPhone Fold from its main rivals in the U.S.
Galaxy S25 Edge competitor to break world record while looking like older Edge phones
Galaxy S25 Edge competitor to break world record while looking like older Edge phones
These new tools show why Apple still leads where it counts in real life
These new tools show why Apple still leads where it counts in real life
WWDC 2025 will also feature updates to the iOS keyboard and Apple Pencil
WWDC 2025 will also feature updates to the iOS keyboard and Apple Pencil
T-Mobile faces pushback over misleading ad claim — and plans to appeal
T-Mobile faces pushback over misleading ad claim — and plans to appeal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless