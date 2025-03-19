Galaxy Watch Ultra with over 30% discount!

Pixel 9a size and weight comparison

Google's fan-favorite phone just got refreshed! Among the many changes and upgrades, the Pixel 9a comes with a brand new design too, so some of you might be wondering how it stacks up size-wise next to other Pixel phones, as well as the competition.

The Pixel 9a departs from the iconic camera bar seen in the last three generations of the "a" series. Instead, its cameras sit nearly flush with the back panel, making the device noticeably slimmer in that area.

Here you will find how the Pixel 9a's size and weight compared to some of the best Google Pixel phones, as well as some of the best mid-range phones on the market.


Pixel 9a vs Pixel 9 vs Pixel 9 Pro vs Pixel 9 Pro XL


Google Pixel 9a
Google Pixel 9a
Dimensions

6.09 x 2.88 x 0.35 inches

154.7 x 73.2 x 8.9mm

Weight

oz (0 g)

Google Pixel 9
Google Pixel 9
Dimensions

6.02 x 2.83 x 0.33 inches

152.8 x 72.0 x 8.5 mm

Weight

6.98 oz (198 g)

Google Pixel 9 Pro
Google Pixel 9 Pro
Dimensions

6.02 x 2.83 x 0.33 inches

152.8 x 72.0 x 8.5 mm

Weight

7.02 oz (199 g)

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
Dimensions

6.41 x 3.02 x 0.33 inches

162.8 x 76.6 x 8.5 mm

Weight

7.80 oz (221 g)

At 186 g (6.6 oz), the Pixel 9a stands as the lightest Pixel model from Google's latest lineup. The difference in weight will be especially noticeable if you hold it next to the Pixel 9 Pro, and even more so when comparing it to the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

In terms of dimensions, the new body of the 9a is ever so slightly larger than the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro, but still quite smaller than the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Pixel 9a vs Pixel 8a vs Pixel 7a vs Pixel 6a


Google Pixel 9a
Google Pixel 9a
Dimensions

6.09 x 2.88 x 0.35 inches

154.7 x 73.2 x 8.9mm

Weight

oz (0 g)

Google Pixel 8a
Google Pixel 8a
Dimensions

5.99 x 2.84 x 0.35 inches

152.1 x 72.2 x 8.9 mm

Weight

6.63 oz (188 g)

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a
Dimensions

6 x 2.87 x 0.35 inches

152.4 x 72.9 x 9 mm

Weight

6.81 oz (193 g)

Google Pixel 6a
Google Pixel 6a
Dimensions

5.99 x 2.83 x 0.35 inches

152.2 x 71.8 x 8.9mm

Weight

6.28 oz (178 g)

The Pixel 9a is the lightest "a" series model for the last few years, although the difference won't be noticeable if you are coming from the Pixel 8a. It manages that similar weight to the 8a because it no longer has the hefty camera module, even though it is slightly taller and wider.

The differences with the older generations are similar to those with the 8a.

Pixel 9a vs Galaxy S24 FE vs OnePlus 13R vs iPhone 16e


Google Pixel 9a
Google Pixel 9a
Dimensions

6.09 x 2.88 x 0.35 inches

154.7 x 73.2 x 8.9mm

Weight

oz (0 g)

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE
Dimensions

6.38 x 3.04 x 0.31 inches

162 x 77.3 x 8 mm

Weight

7.51 oz (213 g)

OnePlus 13R
OnePlus 13R
Dimensions

6.37 x 2.98 x 0.32 inches

161.72 x 75.77 x 8.09 mm

Weight

7.27 oz (206 g)

Apple iPhone 16e
Apple iPhone 16e
Dimensions

5.78 x 2.81 x 0.31 inches

146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8 mm

Weight

5.89 oz (167 g)

While it is much smaller and lighter than other mid-range Android phones, like the Galaxy S24 FE and the OnePlus 13R, the Pixel 9a is still not as compact and light as Apple's recently released iPhone 16e—a new mid-range iPhone that succeeds the SE series.

Compared to the Androids, the 9a is significantly lighter, shorter and narrower. That said, it is much thicker, at 8.9 mm vs 8 mm on the S24 FE and 13R.

It's important to mention that the iPhone 16e, while the most compact, comes with a massive downside, which is its single camera at the back. In comparison, the 9a comes with two cameras.
Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.

