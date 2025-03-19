Pixel 9a size and weight comparison

Google's fan-favorite phone just got refreshed! Among the many changes and upgrades, the Pixel 9a comes with a brand new design too, so some of you might be wondering how it stacks up size-wise next to other Pixel phones, as well as the competition.





The Pixel 9a departs from the iconic camera bar seen in the last three generations of the "a" series. Instead, its cameras sit nearly flush with the back panel, making the device noticeably slimmer in that area.





Pixel 9a's size and weight compared to some of the best Google Pixel phones, as well as some of the best mid-range phones on the market.









Pixel 9a vs Pixel 9 vs Pixel 9 Pro vs Pixel 9 Pro XL









Pixel 9a stands as the lightest Pixel model from Google's latest lineup. The difference in weight will be especially noticeable if you hold it next to the Pixel 9 Pro , and even more so when comparing it to the At 186 g (6.6 oz), thestands as the lightest Pixel model from Google's latest lineup. The difference in weight will be especially noticeable if you hold it next to the, and even more so when comparing it to the Pixel 9 Pro XL





Pixel 9 Pro XL . In terms of dimensions, the new body of the 9a is ever so slightly larger than the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro, but still quite smaller than the

Pixel 9a vs Pixel 8a vs Pixel 7a vs Pixel 6a









Pixel 9a is the lightest "a" series model for the last few years, although the difference won't be noticeable if you are coming from the Theis the lightest "a" series model for the last few years, although the difference won't be noticeable if you are coming from the Pixel 8a . It manages that similar weight to the 8a because it no longer has the hefty camera module, even though it is slightly taller and wider.





The differences with the older generations are similar to those with the 8a.





Pixel 9a vs Galaxy S24 FE vs OnePlus 13R vs iPhone 16e













Compared to the Androids, the 9a is significantly lighter, shorter and narrower. That said, it is much thicker, at 8.9 mm vs 8 mm on the S24 FE and 13R.



