Those buying the Pixel 9a will receive perks valued at nearly $88
Up Next:
The Pixel 9a will come with some assorted freebies that buyers of the mid-range handset will receive. According to an unnamed source cited by Android Headlines, when the Pixel 9a is released next month, buyers will receive YouTube Premium for three months, Google One 100GB of storage for three months and Fitbit Premium for three months. While this might be similar to the perks buyers of the Pixel 9 series received, it won't include the free year of Gemini Advanced that is given to buyers of the Pixel 9 Pro models. Consumers buying the Pixel 9 Pro or Pixel 9 Pro XL get one free year of the Google One AI premium plan which includes one year of Gemini Advanced for free.
So it appears that the Pixel 9a freebies will match exactly the perks awarded to buyers of the Pixel 8a. Considering that we expect the price tag of the 128GB and 256 Pixel 9a models to copy the Pixel 8a's $499 and $559 respectively, this should be no surprise. Perhaps it shouldn't be a surprise either that the 2025 mid-range Pixel won't give away a freebie involving Gemini Advanced. After all, the latter provides access to Google's most powerful and advanced AI models which will deliver more accurate and helpful responses.
Unfortunately, if Pixel 9a buyers want to use Gemini Advanced, they will have to pay for it themselves and this would be a rather pricey purchase at $19.99 per month. That means the 12 months of free Gemini Advanced Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL buyers receive is valued at $239.88 alone.
YouTube Premium includes ad-free viewing and also allows users to download videos so they can watch them even without an internet connection. With YouTube Premium, users can continue to watch their YouTube content even when switching to another app while multitasking. Three free months of YouTube Premium is valued at $41.95. The 100GB of Google One storage can be used to capture and save more photos, videos, emails, and files across Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos. Three free months of Google One 100GB storage will save a Pixel 9a buyer $5.97.
The Pixel 9a will come witht he same perks as the Pixel 8a. | Image credit-9to5Google
Fitbit Premium gives the user advanced features and programs that will guide him toward his health and fitness goals. The six free months of the service Pixel 9a buyers will receive saves them approximately $40. Combined with the aforementioned perks, the Pixel 9a freebies add up to $87.92.
The Pixel 9a will be unveiled on March 19th and released a week later (March 26th). The device is expected to feature a 6.3-inch p-OLED display with a 1080 x 2400 FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood will be the 4nm Tensor G4 application processor with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of non-expandable UFS 3.1 storage. The camera bar will feature a 48MP main camera and a 13MP ultra-wide camera. In front, you'll find a 13MP selfie snapper.
Battery life should be glorious since the 5100 mAh battery keeping the Pixel 9a's lights on has a larger capacity than the 5060 mAh capacity of the cell powering the Pixel 9 Pro XL. Android 15 will be pre-installed and there will be four color options: Porcelain, Obsidian, Peony, and Iris.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: