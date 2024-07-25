This could be the biggest Pixel 9 leak yet
Once again, it's time to talk about the Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro Fold! This time, there's a massive promo material leak courtesy of the 96.7% accurate (as he claims) tipster on X Steve H.McFly!
The report (in collaboration with 91mobiles) comes shortly after another leak which had to do with the impressive display specs of Google's Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and 9 Pro Fold.
Take a look at the leaked images:
If this makes you think of recent iPhones, well, uh… who could blame you?
So, a new camera island design gives these phones a distinctive appearance, with a noticeable protrusion from the back panel. The Pro models are expected to feature three lenses, while the regular Pixel models will have two snappers.
*That Actua display panel is found also on the Pixel 8 series, and it's an improved OLED display technology that's brighter than that of the Pixel 7 series.
The report also shines a light on the Google Pixel 9 series' AI whistles and bells, and some additional features. Google will most likely sell these handsets with seven years of security updates and Pixel Drops, which are software updates featuring new Pixel-exclusive capabilities.
Expected key features:
Pixel 9 Family specifications
- Screen Size:
- Pixel 9: 6.3-inch Actua display
- Pixel 9 Pro: 6.3-inch Actua display
- Pixel 9 Pro XL: 6.8-inch Super Actua display
- Pixel 9 Pro Fold: 6.3-inch Actua front (cover screen) and 8-inch Super Actua Flex inner screen
*That Actua display panel is found also on the Pixel 8 series, and it's an improved OLED display technology that's brighter than that of the Pixel 7 series.
- Rear Cameras:
- Pixel 9: 50MP wide camera and 48MP ultrawide camera
- Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL: 50MP main camera, 48MP ultrawide camera, and 48MP telephoto sensor
- Pixel 9 Pro Fold: 48MP main camera, 10.5MP ultrawide camera, and 10.8MP telephoto sensor
- Front Cameras:
- Pixel 9: 10.5MP
- Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL: 42MP
- Pixel 9 Pro Fold: 10MP
- Chipset:
- All four Pixel 9 series phones will be powered by the Tensor G4 chipset.
- RAM:
- Pixel 9: Up to 12GB RAM
- Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Up to 16GB RAM
If this isn't enough for you, here are 14 more promotional slides:
Gemini AI and other features
- Emergency SOS: Provides crisis alerts for nearby fires or floods, and includes features to protect against malware and phishing scams.
- Pixel screenshots: A tool designed to help users save information such as events and places for future reference. This feature acts similarly to Microsoft's Recall feature by allowing users to revisit saved information later.
- Gemini AI and Circle to Search: Promotional material highlights the various ways these AI tools can enhance user experience, from smarter searches to more intuitive assistance.
- Included accessories: The Pixel 9 Pro XL, and likely other models, will come with a 1-meter USB-C to USB-C cable in the box.
