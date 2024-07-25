This could be the biggest Pixel 9 leak yet

Pixel 9 Pro

Pixel 9 Family specifications

Screen Size:

- Pixel 9 : 6.3-inch Actua display

- Pixel 9 Pro : 6.3-inch Actua display

- Pixel 9 Pro XL: 6.8-inch Super Actua display

- Pixel 9 Pro Fold: 6.3-inch Actua front (cover screen) and 8-inch Super Actua Flex inner screen



*That Actua display panel is found also on the Pixel 8 series, and it's an improved OLED display technology that's brighter than that of the Pixel 7 series.

Rear Cameras:

- Pixel 9 : 50MP wide camera and 48MP ultrawide camera

- Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL : 50MP main camera, 48MP ultrawide camera, and 48MP telephoto sensor

- Pixel 9 Pro Fold: 48MP main camera, 10.5MP ultrawide camera, and 10.8MP telephoto sensor

Front Cameras:

- Pixel 9 : 10.5MP

- Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL : 42MP

- Pixel 9 Pro Fold: 10MP

Chipset:

- All four Pixel 9 series phones will be powered by the Tensor G4 chipset.

RAM:

- Pixel 9 : Up to 12GB RAM

- Pixel 9 Pro , Pixel 9 Pro XL , and Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Up to 16GB RAM







