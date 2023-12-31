It's not too late to snag the impressive Pixel 8 Pro at an unbeatable price
How would you like to upgrade to a new phone with smashing AI capabilities, an impressive camera setup, and powerful performance at a reasonable price? In that case, what you need is the Pixel 8 Pro. Believe it or not, Best Buy’s incredible 20% markdown we first shared a few weeks back is still live. That’s right, the merchant is still letting you get it at $200 off. To top it off, Amazon joined in the fun, slashing the phone's price tag by $200.
Wondering just what makes the latest Android flagship phone by Google a justifiable purchase at that price? Quite a bit, actually! It features a new and improved processor than its predecessor, innovative features, including a thermometer, and many, many more. No wonder this is one of the best Android phones in 2023!
Secondly, this Android smartphone features Google’s highly capable Tensor G3 chip. This chipset may not be as powerful as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, but it delivers some innovative AI features. So, if you’re not after the raw horsepower and would rather have a few cool gimmicks instead, this bad boy will make an ideal choice.
If you’re into smartphone photography, you’ll definitely fall for the Pixel 8 Pro. It features an impressive camera setup with a 50MP main unit and a 48MP ultra-wide sensor, complemented by a 48MP 5X telephoto shooter. But that’s not all – it also packs a super feature-heavy camera app that allows you to do wonders with just about any photo.
Still not convinced? An additional pro is the phone’s battery life. The Google Pixel flagship phone easily lasts about a day and a half between charges. And let’s not forget that Google will support it for quite a while (seven years, to be exact.)
Although this isn’t the first time we’ve seen this amazing discount, we can’t ignore the fact that it lands the latest Google flagship phone at its lowest price. So, if you’re all about the latest bells and whistles by Pixel, safely pick this puppy.
Google cut no corners with this bad boy, essentially giving you the whole package. First, the Pixel 8 Pro features a wonderful 6.7-inch Super Actua screen with a 1-120Hz variable refresh rate and an awe-aspiring peak brightness of 1,600 nits.
