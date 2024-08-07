The Pixel 7a is still the center of attention at Amazon; save 34% while you can
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Less than two weeks ago, Amazon's Prime Day 2024 deal on the Pixel 7a came back to life. In case you missed the event, the phone was $200 off for 48 hours, allowing Prime members to get it at its best price ever.
Unfortunately, the re-introduced post-Prime Day offer disappeared almost immediately after we saw it. But hey! You can still save substantially on the Google Pixel phone. It's currently $169 cheaper, which lands it under $330. Given that the 128GB version usually costs as much as $500, we believe this is a good opportunity to maximize your investment.
And if you don't want to settle for last year's model, why not consider the latest Pixel 8a? Amazon has discounted this one as well, offering it for 20% off its MSRP. By the way, that's also the Android phone's best price, a delight for Google phone fans.
The handset features a 6.1-inch OLED FHD+ screen with 90Hz refresh rates, an improvement over the previous generation. Still, the latest Pixel 8a features an even smoother 120Hz display refresh rate, so you might want to keep that in mind.
You also get long software support (until at least 2028), Tensor G2 performance, and a 4,385mAh battery with more than nine hours of video streaming. Indeed, this is a fantastic phone! If you like what it brings to the table, safely go for Amazon's deal and save 34% on your Pixel 7a! Or pick the latest model for 20% off — your choice.
Unfortunately, the re-introduced post-Prime Day offer disappeared almost immediately after we saw it. But hey! You can still save substantially on the Google Pixel phone. It's currently $169 cheaper, which lands it under $330. Given that the 128GB version usually costs as much as $500, we believe this is a good opportunity to maximize your investment.
And if you don't want to settle for last year's model, why not consider the latest Pixel 8a? Amazon has discounted this one as well, offering it for 20% off its MSRP. By the way, that's also the Android phone's best price, a delight for Google phone fans.
Both offers are great, but the $169 discount on the 2023-released Pixel 7a surely seems more attractive to users on a smaller budget. It may be the older model, but it still boasts a great display, a fantastic camera, and is overall a joy to use. Let's get into detail.
The handset features a 6.1-inch OLED FHD+ screen with 90Hz refresh rates, an improvement over the previous generation. Still, the latest Pixel 8a features an even smoother 120Hz display refresh rate, so you might want to keep that in mind.
In typical Google fashion, the 2023-released phone also has a spot-on camera. It features a 64MP main unit and a 13MP ultra-wide sensor on the rear. For selfies, you get a 13MP front camera. With remarkable performance, including in low-light conditions, this can easily become your next favorite mid-range camera phone. Browse some photos we've taken to get a better idea of what to expect from its camera via our Pixel 7a review.
You also get long software support (until at least 2028), Tensor G2 performance, and a 4,385mAh battery with more than nine hours of video streaming. Indeed, this is a fantastic phone! If you like what it brings to the table, safely go for Amazon's deal and save 34% on your Pixel 7a! Or pick the latest model for 20% off — your choice.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
07 Aug, 2024The Pixel 7a is still the center of attention at Amazon; save 34% while you can
01 Aug, 2024At 53% off, the Pixel 7 Pro 256GB becomes the phone to get if you need more storage space
25 Jul, 2024The Pixel 7a becomes the mid-range phone to go for with this epic $200 discount on Amazon
16 Jul, 2024Smashing Prime Day deal saves you 50% on the Pixel 7a, landing it at its second-best price
04 Jul, 2024Prices for the amazing Pixel 7 Pro have plunged below $400, making it a real steal
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: