The Pixel 7a is still the center of attention at Amazon; save 34% while you can
Less than two weeks ago, Amazon's Prime Day 2024 deal on the Pixel 7a came back to life. In case you missed the event, the phone was $200 off for 48 hours, allowing Prime members to get it at its best price ever.

Unfortunately, the re-introduced post-Prime Day offer disappeared almost immediately after we saw it. But hey! You can still save substantially on the Google Pixel phone. It's currently $169 cheaper, which lands it under $330. Given that the 128GB version usually costs as much as $500, we believe this is a good opportunity to maximize your investment.

Save $169 on the Pixel 7a at Amazon

The Pixel 7a is currently available at a pretty cool discount on Amazon. The model with 128GB of storage enjoys a 34% markdown, which saves you $169. This isn't the best discount we've ever seen, but it's close! So, don't miss out and get yours soon.
$169 off (34%)
Buy at Amazon

Pixel 8a: Now $100 off at Amazon

Can't settle for last year's model? Get the Pixel 8a instead! This bad boy currently sells at its best price on Amazon, where you can save $100 on it. That means the phone that typically costs about $500 is now available for just under $400.
$100 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

And if you don't want to settle for last year's model, why not consider the latest Pixel 8a? Amazon has discounted this one as well, offering it for 20% off its MSRP. By the way, that's also the Android phone's best price, a delight for Google phone fans.

Both offers are great, but the $169 discount on the 2023-released Pixel 7a surely seems more attractive to users on a smaller budget. It may be the older model, but it still boasts a great display, a fantastic camera, and is overall a joy to use. Let's get into detail.

The handset features a 6.1-inch OLED FHD+ screen with 90Hz refresh rates, an improvement over the previous generation. Still, the latest Pixel 8a features an even smoother 120Hz display refresh rate, so you might want to keep that in mind.

In typical Google fashion, the 2023-released phone also has a spot-on camera. It features a 64MP main unit and a 13MP ultra-wide sensor on the rear. For selfies, you get a 13MP front camera. With remarkable performance, including in low-light conditions, this can easily become your next favorite mid-range camera phone. Browse some photos we've taken to get a better idea of what to expect from its camera via our Pixel 7a review.

You also get long software support (until at least 2028), Tensor G2 performance, and a 4,385mAh battery with more than nine hours of video streaming. Indeed, this is a fantastic phone! If you like what it brings to the table, safely go for Amazon's deal and save 34% on your Pixel 7a! Or pick the latest model for 20% off — your choice.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

