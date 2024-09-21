The Pixel 7a is real budget star at $155 off on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Looking for a budget Pixel phone? Well, act fast and take advantage of this deal, then!
Amazon is currently selling the affordable Pixel 7a at a lovely $155 discount, slashing 31% off the handset's usual cost. Thanks to this sweet price cut, you can score a pretty decent Pixel phone for under $350. Now, we understand that this isn't the $200 markdown this handsome fella received during Prime Day, but $155 off this wallet-friendly smartphone is still an unmissable deal.
We should warn you, though, that Amazon has been offering this promo for a few weeks now, and you never know when it will return the phone to its usual price. So, don't hesitate! Pull the trigger on this offer now, while the Pixel 7a is so heavily discounted, as this bad boy packs a punch.
Equipped with an AI-powered Google Tensor G2 chipset and 8GB of RAM on board, it delivers fast performance and can deal with day-to-day tasks like web browsing and video streaming with ease. In addition, being a Pixel handset, it takes great-looking pictures thanks to Google's image processing magic and its 64 MP main camera and 13 MP selfie snapper. It can also record videos in 4K at 30 fps, so you'll look awesome in your clips as well.
In conclusion, the Pixel 7a is still a real bargain and among the best affordable phones on the market. Therefore, don't waste any more time! Tap the deal button in this article and get your brand-new Pixel 7a at a sweet discount now!
Amazon is currently selling the affordable Pixel 7a at a lovely $155 discount, slashing 31% off the handset's usual cost. Thanks to this sweet price cut, you can score a pretty decent Pixel phone for under $350. Now, we understand that this isn't the $200 markdown this handsome fella received during Prime Day, but $155 off this wallet-friendly smartphone is still an unmissable deal.
We should warn you, though, that Amazon has been offering this promo for a few weeks now, and you never know when it will return the phone to its usual price. So, don't hesitate! Pull the trigger on this offer now, while the Pixel 7a is so heavily discounted, as this bad boy packs a punch.
Equipped with an AI-powered Google Tensor G2 chipset and 8GB of RAM on board, it delivers fast performance and can deal with day-to-day tasks like web browsing and video streaming with ease. In addition, being a Pixel handset, it takes great-looking pictures thanks to Google's image processing magic and its 64 MP main camera and 13 MP selfie snapper. It can also record videos in 4K at 30 fps, so you'll look awesome in your clips as well.
You'll also enjoy good battery life, as the onboard 4,385 mAh power cell can easily get you through the day on a single charge. Moreover, Google's budget phone supports 7.5W wireless charging, which is a rare sight on budget handsets.
In conclusion, the Pixel 7a is still a real bargain and among the best affordable phones on the market. Therefore, don't waste any more time! Tap the deal button in this article and get your brand-new Pixel 7a at a sweet discount now!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
21 Sep, 2024The Pixel 7a is real budget star at $155 off on Amazon
17 Sep, 2024The Pixel 7 Pro gets even heftier 56% discount on Amazon — act fast and save now
13 Sep, 2024The 256GB Pixel 7 continues to sell like hot cakes at this huge $319 discount
09 Sep, 2024The affordable Pixel 7a becomes a hot seller with this massive Amazon discount
07 Sep, 2024The Pixel 7 256GB is ready to win hearts once again after a massive discount on Amazon
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: