The Pixel 7a is real budget star at $155 off on Amazon

The Pixel 7a placed on a wooden surface with its display turned on
Looking for a budget Pixel phone? Well, act fast and take advantage of this deal, then!

Amazon is currently selling the affordable Pixel 7a at a lovely $155 discount, slashing 31% off the handset's usual cost. Thanks to this sweet price cut, you can score a pretty decent Pixel phone for under $350. Now, we understand that this isn't the $200 markdown this handsome fella received during Prime Day, but $155 off this wallet-friendly smartphone is still an unmissable deal.

Google Pixel 7a: Save $155!

Grab the Pixel 7a on Amazon and save $155 in the process. The phone offers good performance, takes amazing photos and is a real bang for your buck at its current price. Act fast and save now!
$155 off (31%)
Buy at Amazon


We should warn you, though, that Amazon has been offering this promo for a few weeks now, and you never know when it will return the phone to its usual price. So, don't hesitate! Pull the trigger on this offer now, while the Pixel 7a is so heavily discounted, as this bad boy packs a punch.

Equipped with an AI-powered Google Tensor G2 chipset and 8GB of RAM on board, it delivers fast performance and can deal with day-to-day tasks like web browsing and video streaming with ease. In addition, being a Pixel handset, it takes great-looking pictures thanks to Google's image processing magic and its 64 MP main camera and 13 MP selfie snapper. It can also record videos in 4K at 30 fps, so you'll look awesome in your clips as well.

You'll also enjoy good battery life, as the onboard 4,385 mAh power cell can easily get you through the day on a single charge. Moreover, Google's budget phone supports 7.5W wireless charging, which is a rare sight on budget handsets.

In conclusion, the Pixel 7a is still a real bargain and among the best affordable phones on the market. Therefore, don't waste any more time! Tap the deal button in this article and get your brand-new Pixel 7a at a sweet discount now!
