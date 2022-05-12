Pixel 6a size comparison: how similar is it to current and older Pixels?

Image credits to store.google.com.









At PhoneArena we can't wait to get our hands on the Pixel 6a, so we can compare it next to its siblings and others, and see how it stacks in real life. Does the smaller size translate to a different feel in the hand compared to the Pixel 6?





Well, given that Google stated we will have to wait until July 28 to actually buy the Pixel 6a, for now all we have to go on is the specs we have on paper, provided by the search giant. So, let us dive in and see how full of a mental picture we can get out of comparing the latest budge Pixel with other handsets.





Pixel 6a vs. Pixel 6 vs. Pixel 6 Pro





Starting off with a comparison between all Pixel 6 models seems rather fitting, as they share almost identical designs overall.









As already mentioned, the budget-oriented 6a is smaller than its two older brothers. With the three phones placed to each other like presented above, it almost feels like there is an invisible curve going from left to right, corresponding a price/size ratio.





By the looks of it, the Pixel 6a is small enough to bring a noticeably different look and feel compared to the more high-end models. Keep in mind that both the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are very big phones to begin with, so even though the 6a looks smaller it still can't be considered a "compact" phone.





Pixel 6a vs. Pixel 5a vs. Pixel 4a vs Pixel 3a XL





It's pit the new guy against his predecessors, the results look intriguing!









In 2019, Google tried its larger format XL version with the A-series, back when Google wasn't exactly sure what it wanted to do with its lineup. Well, the Pixel 6a seems to be the answer the tech giant and its fans were looking for.









Pixel 6a vs. iPhone SE (2022)





The differences between Apple's most affordable handset and that of Google is like night and day.





The Pixel 6 a is obviously the more modern-looking phone here, it is hard to disprove that fact. The only thing going for the iPhone SE (2022) design-wise is the fact that it can truly be called a compact phone by todays standards. If a bigger and better display is what you are looking for, though, the winner here is obvious.





It is somewhat funny that both of these phones are going for very similar price tags, especially when you look at them sitting next to each other.





Pixel 6a vs. OnePlus Nord 2 vs. Galaxy S21 FE





How does the Pixel 6a stack in size against other similarly priced Android phones?





Interestingly enough, it seems the Pixel 6a is the smallest in size when compared to the competition from Samsung and OnePlus. Of course, that inherently means a smaller screen size too, so it really depends what you look for more in a budget phone when it comes to size—more screen, or a smaller form factor?