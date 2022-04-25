Google pulled the Pixel 6 Pro face unlock feature at the last minute





Face unlocking may still be, erm, unlocked, pun intended, with a future software update coming the Pixel 6 Pro way, continues the report, as it only needs the front camera to work. The Pixel 6 Pro has a better, 11MP camera at the front, compared to an 8MP one on the Pixel 6





There is no Soli radar or infrared camera like on the Pixel 4, or a flood illuminator as on Apple's notch-y iPhones with Face ID, so Google would be relying solely on the camera hardware for the face unlocking feature of the Pixel 6 Pro.





Apparently, the 8MP one on the Pixel 6 apparently just wouldn't cut it, despite that barely anyone can do face recognition and computational photography better than Google. In any case, Google had the ability to "face and fingerprint unlock" listed in several marketing materials abroad, print and online, before it pulled any mention of it later.





The face unlocking option, however, will probably be arriving with the next Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro quarterly update, meaning that you may be able to have an alternative secure biometric access to your Google flagship phone this summer.





9.0 Google Pixel 6 Pro The Good Superb design

Sharp OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate

Good battery life

Great performance

Versatile camera setup

Great image quality

Loud and rich speakers

Wireless charging on board The Bad Slow fingerprint sensor

Android 12 has some quirks



