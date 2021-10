The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are not the only phones that can use the Magic Eraser

No Tensor? No problem!

During the announcement of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro , it became very apparent how proud Google is of the new custom Tensor chipset inside both phones. The chip was presented as a main selling point for the new Pixels, as it allegedly allowed the search giant to go beyond the capabilities of competitors.One area where the Tensor chip goes even further than previous ones used in Google phones is image processing. In the makeup of Google’s brand new SoC are not one but two X1 cores, which excel in machine learning. Possibly even more crucial, though, are the new dedicated image and AI algorithm processing cores. After doing some benchmarking on the Tensor chip , it quickly became clear that it is highly optimized for computational photography.To showcase the capabilities of its first custom chip, Google integrated a new feature in the camera app called Magic Eraser . The feature can effectively get rid of unwanted subjects in a photo, the same way a magician makes his assistant disappear into thin air.During the announcement and in the promotional material for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, Google presents the Magic Eraser as something that is only possible thanks to Tensor. Well, it would seem that is not the case as several people on the Telegram group GoogleNews have successfully used the tool on older Pixel phones (). Some even got Magic Eraser working on other Android devices, including phones running Android 11.How is that even possible you ask? It turns out all you need to do is download a new version of the Google Photos app, trick the app by inputting Pixel 6 properties, and you are set to go. Now, being that some trickery is in the works, you shouldn’t expect a 100% success rate. While many have managed to make it work, others have not.It also goes without saying that since this is not an official process that Google has approved, going through it is entirely at your own risk. What makes this discovery exciting, though, is that it reveals the possibility of Google formally releasing Magic Eraser to other Android devices as well.