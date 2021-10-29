The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are not the only phones that can use the Magic Eraser

The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are not the only phones that can use the Magic Eraser0
No Tensor? No problem!
During the announcement and in the promotional material for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, Google presents the Magic Eraser as something that is only possible thanks to Tensor. Well, it would seem that is not the case as several people on the Telegram group GoogleNews have successfully used the tool on older Pixel phones (via Mishaal Rahman). Some even got Magic Eraser working on other Android devices, including phones running Android 11.
How is that even possible you ask? It turns out all you need to do is download a new version of the Google Photos app, trick the app by inputting Pixel 6 properties, and you are set to go. Now, being that some trickery is in the works, you shouldn’t expect a 100% success rate. While many have managed to make it work, others have not.
It also goes without saying that since this is not an official process that Google has approved, going through it is entirely at your own risk. What makes this discovery exciting, though, is that it reveals the possibility of Google formally releasing Magic Eraser to other Android devices as well.