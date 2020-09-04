Carrier document reveals Pixel 5 launch date



Apparently, Vodafone Germany's database shows that the devices will be unveiled on September 25.







Previously it was reported that Google's first 5G-ready smartphones will be revealed on September 30



According to a premature post on the Google France blog which has been taken down, pre-orders will begin on October 8. The devices are expected to hit the shelves on October 16.



That said, if Google has indeed moved up the announcement date, it will likely release the phones before October 16. It's also worth pointing out that the leaked screenshot shows expected dates, which means nothing is set in stone at the moment.



The supposed internal document only shows the black models, but if earlier leaks are to be believed, the Pixel 4a (5G) will also come in white and the Pixel 5 will also be available in the color green.



The Pixel 4a (5G) will start at $499 in the US. In Europe, it's expected to cost £499.



The Pixel 5 will reportedly retail for $649 in the US and £629 in Europe.



Both phones will likely be fueled by the Snapdragon 765G. The Pixel 5 is expected to come with a 90Hz screen, a better camera setup than last year's Pixel 4, and a 4,000mAh battery.



Google apparently expects the Pixel 4a (5G) to be more popular than the Pixel 5, which makes sense since the former will probably offer similar core hardware for less.



