Pre-order Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, save up to $500

View

Pre-order Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, save up to $500

View
Android Google 5G

Carrier document reveals Pixel 5 launch date

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Sep 04, 2020, 4:59 PM
Carrier document reveals Pixel 5 launch date
The Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a (5G) will be here earlier than expected, says a German blog.

Apparently, Vodafone Germany's database shows that the devices will be unveiled on September 25. 


Previously it was reported that Google's first 5G-ready smartphones will be revealed on September 30.

According to a premature post on the Google France blog which has been taken down, pre-orders will begin on October 8. The devices are expected to hit the shelves on October 16.

That said, if Google has indeed moved up the announcement date, it will likely release the phones before October 16. It's also worth pointing out that the leaked screenshot shows expected dates, which means nothing is set in stone at the moment. 

The supposed internal document only shows the black models, but if earlier leaks are to be believed, the Pixel 4a (5G) will also come in white and the Pixel 5 will also be available in the color green.

The Pixel 4a (5G) will start at $499 in the US. In Europe, it's expected to cost £499.

The Pixel 5 will reportedly retail for $649 in the US and £629 in Europe.

Both phones will likely be fueled by the Snapdragon 765G. The Pixel 5 is expected to come with a 90Hz screen, a better camera setup than last year's Pixel 4, and a 4,000mAh battery.

Google apparently expects the Pixel 4a (5G) to be more popular than the Pixel 5, which makes sense since the former will probably offer similar core hardware for less.


Related phones

Pixel 5
Google Pixel 5 View Full specs
  • Display 6.0 inches
    2280 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
    8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android
Pixel 4a 5G
Google Pixel 4a 5G View Full specs
  • Display 6.2 inches
    3040 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3800 mAh
  • OS Android

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G review: the cool Communicator
Popular stories
The next 5G Sony Xperia flagship has leaked in full
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: a battle of Samsung foldables
Popular stories
Note 20 Ultra VS Galaxy Z Fold 2 camera comparison

Popular stories

Popular stories
The Apple iPhone 12, Pro, and Max prices tipped, a 5G premium over iPhone 11
Popular stories
Here is how iPhone 12 camera will allegedly outdo iPhone 11 without upping megapixels
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 (S30) will likely come with industry’s fastest, largest-capacity 16GB LPDDR5 DRAM
Popular stories
Microsoft Surface Duo vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, it's not even funny
Popular stories
No, Verizon doesn't have the 'most powerful' 5G network in America
Popular stories
Best Labor Day Sales on phones, tablets and true wireless earbuds

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless