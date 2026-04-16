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Google's compact Pixel 10 Pro is a deal that's too good to miss

You've got a limited time window to act on this one.

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A close-up of the Google Pixel 10 Pro being held by a person wearing glasses.
Compact doesn't have to mean expensive, and this one proves it. | Image by PhoneArena

If you're a Google Pixel fan seeking a compact flagship, the Pixel 10 Pro might be the best choice right now. This device is currently down by a massive 25%, bringing the 128GB color options just under $750. Just a heads-up: the promo won't last long at Amazon, so you might want to hurry up.

Right off the bat, I should emphasize that this Android phone isn't just now receiving such big discounts. However, when I last saw it on sale at the beginning of this month, it was down by $200. Clearly, the current bargain is better. 

Pixel 10 Pro: now $250 off

$250 off (25%)
The Google Pixel 10 Pro is a hit for many right now. The model with 128GB is down by $250 at Amazon in all color variants, making it the go-to choice for users seeking a high-end camera and multiple AI features. This is a limited-time sale, so you might want to act fast in order to save big.
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Ideal for users seeking a compact design, this model brings quite a lot to the table. For starters, it boasts a gorgeous 6.3-inch OLED display with impressive brightness levels (only the OnePlus 15 beats it in this regard), delivering a proper viewing experience. 

Although it has the same camera setup as last year's compact Google flagship, this device boasts some enhanced AI-powered capabilities. With Pro Res Zoom, the device can capture surprisingly usable images even at 100x zoom levels. Hardware-wise, it's equipped with a 50MP main lens, a 48MP ultra-wide unit, and a 48MP 5x periscope sensor. 

When it comes to performance, the Google Pixel 10 Pro doesn't win trophies, as is evident from our Pixel 10 Pro review. The Tensor G5 chip still isn't powerful enough to match the raw performance of Qualcomm's and Apple's most advanced SoCs.

Is that really a huge problem? That depends. Power users who are obsessed with numbers probably won't be impressed. But if you're after a smooth daily experience or care more about AI extras, this device won't let you down one bit. 

The best part about Google's latest compact flagship is the fact that it's now on sale at Amazon. Cheaper by $250 for a limited time, this device gives you everything you need at a much more decent asking price.

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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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