Google's compact Pixel 10 Pro is a deal that's too good to miss
You've got a limited time window to act on this one.
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Compact doesn't have to mean expensive, and this one proves it. | Image by PhoneArena
If you're a Google Pixel fan seeking a compact flagship, the Pixel 10 Pro might be the best choice right now. This device is currently down by a massive 25%, bringing the 128GB color options just under $750. Just a heads-up: the promo won't last long at Amazon, so you might want to hurry up.
Right off the bat, I should emphasize that this Android phone isn't just now receiving such big discounts. However, when I last saw it on sale at the beginning of this month, it was down by $200. Clearly, the current bargain is better.
Recommended For You
Ideal for users seeking a compact design, this model brings quite a lot to the table. For starters, it boasts a gorgeous 6.3-inch OLED display with impressive brightness levels (only the OnePlus 15 beats it in this regard), delivering a proper viewing experience.
Although it has the same camera setup as last year's compact Google flagship, this device boasts some enhanced AI-powered capabilities. With Pro Res Zoom, the device can capture surprisingly usable images even at 100x zoom levels. Hardware-wise, it's equipped with a 50MP main lens, a 48MP ultra-wide unit, and a 48MP 5x periscope sensor.
When it comes to performance, the Google Pixel 10 Pro doesn't win trophies, as is evident from our Pixel 10 Pro review. The Tensor G5 chip still isn't powerful enough to match the raw performance of Qualcomm's and Apple's most advanced SoCs.
Is that really a huge problem? That depends. Power users who are obsessed with numbers probably won't be impressed. But if you're after a smooth daily experience or care more about AI extras, this device won't let you down one bit.
The best part about Google's latest compact flagship is the fact that it's now on sale at Amazon. Cheaper by $250 for a limited time, this device gives you everything you need at a much more decent asking price.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Popular stories
Latest News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: