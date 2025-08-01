$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

The Galaxy Watch Ultra now apparently has space travel ambitions

Samsung's boldest smartwatch is stepping into astronaut territory – but is it ready for the final frontier?

Samsung Galaxy Watch
Samsung's Galaxy Watch Ultra now has something extraordinary to brag about. Apparently, the smartwatch was selected to be a part of an ongoing, first-of-its-kind study. The Watch was used to monitor the health effects that astronauts experience during space travel in the study. Hear that, Apple Watch Ultra 2?

In the study, the Galaxy Watch Ultra was strapped to the wrist of six people. These individuals were isolated in a test facility on Earth for eight days, in an environment that is designed to show the psychological and physical effects of a mission in space. 

The study is conducted by the European Space Agency (ESA), the German Aerospace Center (DLR), and the Institute of Aerospace Medicine. The isolation study, named SOLIS8, is the first of this type of study with smartwatches used for health monitoring. 

The study team is partnering with Samsung Germany and IT service provider Adesso. They have chosen the Galaxy Watch Ultra as an easy-to-use device that is cable-free and is able to record and collate health and vital signs, without a data connection. 

Representatives of the Institute of Aerospace Medicine have said that the use of smartwatches in their study reveals that the timepieces can be used for vital sign monitoring without intermediate devices (like a smartphone), and even in challenging situations. The team also says that secure encryption and ease of use of smartwatches open up new prospects in space exploration. It can also be used in remote research stations and even in telemedicine. 



The data that was collected during the test is now being used to inform a "Biobase" created by the DLR. This Biobase is dedicated to monitoring life support systems and the vital signs of these "habinauts", where astronauts spend longer in space in a controlled, isolated environment. 

This comes after another study, again with the partnership of Samsung, which helped figure out if unmodified smartwatches could work in space. All the encrypted data streams and sensor readings were tested successfully. 

Would you trust a smartwatch to monitor your vitals in space?

During this study, the Galaxy Watch Ultra was connected to a local Wi-Fi network. All its data was collected, encrypted, and processed locally, according to the IT firm Adesso.

Each participant had to wear the Galaxy Watch Ultra at all times, of course, except while it was charging. The participants weren't just locked in a room; they were put in simulations of real space missions. There were three men and three women in complete isolation, with no external contact and no daylight for eight days (I'm lucky not to be an astronaut, just saying). 

The participants also had to follow a strict schedule of when to eat, sleep, exercise, and even take a shower.

These isolation studies show and help researchers figure out how the conditions in space could affect astronauts. According to Sarah Piechowski-Worms, who was leading the study, the data is still limited, though. The SOLIS8 study with the Galaxy Watch Ultra was able to provide deeper data insights into the effects of long periods of space travel, and also on how people function in confined spaces and strict schedules. 


Right now, the data from the study is being evaluated, so the results of the study have not been published just yet. But obviously, we can see that this is just the start. 

The next study, which will be called SOLIS100, will begin in the future, and the study will last for 100 days. It will include both a main crew and a backup crew.

I personally think this is really exciting. Not just because the Galaxy Watch Ultra got to "go to space" (well, sort of), but because we're seeing smartwatches being used in ways that felt like science fiction not long ago. 

The fact that this little device can track vital signs without cables or phones, even in space-like isolation, is wild. And this is just the beginning, I can't wait to see what comes next – maybe one day astronauts will rely on smartwatches the same way we rely on them for fitness tracking or sleep. Space tech is getting personal, and that's kind of awesome. 

