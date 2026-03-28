Google's Pixel 10 is back to its lowest price for Amazon Spring Sale
Google's first sub-$800 option with a telephoto camera just became unbelievably affordable.
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This device delivers surprisingly good value. | Image by PhoneArena
Attention, Google Pixel fans! The "base" Google Pixel 10 just dropped to its best price at Amazon. During the Amazon Spring Sale event, you can grab the 128GB model in Indigo at a whopping 31% off its original price.
Full disclosure: this promo actually went live about a week before the March savings event. However, it vanished quickly, and given that just one color option is now $250 off right now, I wouldn't assume it'll stick around until the end of the shopping spree.
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As the first "base" Pixel phone with a telephoto camera, this Android phone delivers way more value than its predecessor. In fact, it packs a 48MP main unit, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10.8MP 5x periscope sensor on the rear, delivering incredibly good photos for its asking price.
In our Pixel 10 review, we've added a number of photo samples that clearly show this fella captures a good amount of detail even at 10x zoom. In typical Google Pixel fashion, images taken with the main and ultra-wide cameras also stand out with lifelike colors and excellent sharpness.
The rest of the package is just as good: you're getting a 6.3-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a peak brightness of over 2,800 nits. Under the hood, it packs a Tensor G5 chip, which delivers a well-optimized experience and enables a number of AI features to make your daily experience even more fun.
Add to this whole package a solid seven-year support promise, and you can see how this model is a great choice for camera enthusiasts seeking an affordable and capable Android option. And the best part about the Pixel 10? It's now one of the best Amazon Spring Sale bargains, thanks to a super-rare $250 discount on select storage variants.
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