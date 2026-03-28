Google's Pixel 10 is back to its lowest price for Amazon Spring Sale







Full disclosure: this promo actually went live about a week before the March savings event. However, it vanished quickly, and given that just one color option is now $250 off right now, I wouldn't assume it'll stick around until the end of the shopping spree.

The Google Pixel 10 is now $250 off $250 off (31%) Amazon's Spring Sale event continues, and it just brought back the best Pixel 10 promo I've ever seen. Possibly for a very limited time, you can get a huge $250 discount on the "base" option. The promo is only available on the 128GB variant in Indigo. Buy at Amazon Recommended For You





As the first "base" Pixel phone with a telephoto camera, this



In our Pixel 10 review



The rest of the package is just as good: you're getting a 6.3-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a peak brightness of over 2,800 nits. Under the hood, it packs a Tensor G5 chip, which delivers a well-optimized experience and enables a number of AI features to make your daily experience even more fun.



Add to this whole package a solid seven-year support promise, and you can see how this model is a great choice for camera enthusiasts seeking an affordable and capable Android option. And the best part about the Pixel 10 ? It's now one of the best Amazon Spring Sale bargains, thanks to a super-rare $250 discount on select storage variants. As the first "base" Pixel phone with a telephoto camera, this Android phone delivers way more value than its predecessor. In fact, it packs a 48MP main unit, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10.8MP 5x periscope sensor on the rear, delivering incredibly good photos for its asking price.In our, we've added a number of photo samples that clearly show this fella captures a good amount of detail even at 10x zoom. In typical Google Pixel fashion, images taken with the main and ultra-wide cameras also stand out with lifelike colors and excellent sharpness.The rest of the package is just as good: you're getting a 6.3-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a peak brightness of over 2,800 nits. Under the hood, it packs a Tensor G5 chip, which delivers a well-optimized experience and enables a number of AI features to make your daily experience even more fun.Add to this whole package a solid seven-year support promise, and you can see how this model is a great choice for camera enthusiasts seeking an affordable and capable Android option. And the best part about the? It's now one of the best Amazon Spring Sale bargains, thanks to a super-rare $250 discount on select storage variants.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans $30 /mo $35 $5 off (14%) New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300. Buy at Visible