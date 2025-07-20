This attack could give criminals control of your mobile or desktop browser

A JavaScript-based redirect attack is serious because it can force your browser (mobile or desktop) to navigate to another website without your consent or even your knowledge. The concern is that your browser could be sent to malicious websites. This attack injects or manipulates JavaScript code on a legitimate webpage. Before you know it, the browser on your phone (or even your desktop computer) makes you the victim of a phishing scam, spyware, keyloggers (recording your keystrokes), and trojans.







The goal of this is to obtain the passwords you use, which would allow attackers to access your banking and financial apps. The JavaScript-based redirect attacks are being delivered via Scalable Vector Graphics (SVG) files. These are treated mostly as harmless image files but they can be embedded with script elements design to redirect mobile and desktop browsers to dangerous websites. The destinations of the redirects are determined by the attackers.









To increase the chances that the target will get involved with an email containing the SVG files (setting off the events leading to the theft of the user's personal information), spoofed email and impersonation are used to deliver the files. According to cybersecurioty solutions firm Ontinue, "Initial access is gained through a phishing campaign using spoofed or impersonated email senders. Attackers deliver the malicious SVG either as a direct file attachment or via a link to an externally hosted image that appears harmless."

Does this email attack scare you? Yes. My browser can be redirected without my knowledge. No. I'll just be careful when reading my emails. No. I never worry about these attacks. Yes. My browser can be redirected without my knowledge. 0% No. I'll just be careful when reading my emails. 0% No. I never worry about these attacks. 0%





According to Ontinue, the emails use weak or ineffectual email authentication domains. This allows the attackers to get potential victims to open the emails they send by pretending that they were sent by a trusted brands or an individual. The email includes "a call to action" which is an attempt to get the victim to open the image file or preview it on a mobile or desktop browser. Once the image is rendered, the SVG executes the embedded JavaScript silently. The JavaScript execution is achieved and the browser is then redirected without any user interaction.





-Ontinue





Watch out for emails that get downright pushy about having you view an image file immediately. If an email looks as though it was sent from a company you do business with, look for spelling errors or call the company using a phone number that you find online. You can't trust all business numbers you get from Google since some are crowd-sourced and are open to manipulation by bad actors.

