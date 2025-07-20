Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Samsung has opened pre-orders for its brand new foldable.

This attack could give criminals control of your mobile or desktop browser

New attacks on phone users use malicious image files to redirect a user's browser without their knowledge.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps
A scammer types out a malicious email using his phone.
A JavaScript-based redirect attack is serious because it can force your browser (mobile or desktop) to navigate to another website without your consent or even your knowledge. The concern is that your browser could be sent to malicious websites. This attack injects or manipulates JavaScript code on a legitimate webpage. Before you know it, the browser on your phone (or even your desktop computer) makes you the victim of a phishing scam, spyware, keyloggers (recording your keystrokes), and trojans.

The goal of this is to obtain the passwords you use, which would allow attackers to access your banking and financial apps. The JavaScript-based redirect attacks are being delivered via  Scalable Vector Graphics (SVG) files. These are treated mostly as harmless image files but they can be embedded with script elements design to redirect mobile and desktop browsers to dangerous websites. The destinations of the redirects are determined by the attackers.

Example of credentials phishing with the name of the company used by the attackers edited. | Image credit-Ontinue - This attack could give criminals control of your mobile or desktop browser
Example of credentials phishing with the name of the company used by the attackers edited. | Image credit-Ontinue

To increase the chances that the target will get involved with an email containing the SVG files (setting off the events leading to the theft of the user's personal information), spoofed email and impersonation are used to deliver the files. According to cybersecurioty solutions firm Ontinue, "Initial access is gained through a phishing campaign using spoofed or impersonated email senders. Attackers deliver the malicious SVG either as a direct file attachment or via a link to an externally hosted image that appears harmless." 

Does this email attack scare you?

Vote View Result

According to Ontinue, the emails use weak or ineffectual email authentication domains. This allows the attackers to get potential victims to open the emails they send by pretending that they were sent by a trusted brands or an individual. The email includes "a call to action" which is an attempt to get the victim to open the image file or preview it on a mobile or desktop browser. Once the image is rendered, the SVG executes the embedded JavaScript silently. The JavaScript execution is achieved and the browser is then redirected without any user interaction.

"This technique demonstrates how adversaries are shifting away from executable payloads and towards smuggling(HTML and now SVG) techniques. By embedding script logic into image formats and using trusted browser functions, the attack chain avoids triggering traditional behavioral or signature-based alerts. JavaScript execution is achieved without requiring file drops or macros, and evasion is further enhanced by distributing the payload via spoofed emails that may pass basic anti-spam filters.

This campaign stands out for its use of browser-native redirection without requiring user interaction or external downloads. It bridges the gap between traditional phishing and full malware delivery, making it stealthy and effective."
                                                                                                                       -Ontinue

Watch out for emails that get downright pushy about having you view an image file immediately. If an email looks as though it was sent from a company you do business with, look for spelling errors or call the company using a phone number that you find online. You can't trust all business numbers you get from Google since some are crowd-sourced and are open to manipulation by bad actors.

Get a Motorola Razr 2025 for just $199.99!

Switch to a 2-month Total 5G or 5G+ plan with Total Wireless and score this foldable deal.


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Don't call a bifold a trifold

by Cliveewar • 2

Comments

by Avalanche1 • 4

AT&T Too Good to Be True

by JinVentura • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

People browsing Galaxy Z Fold 7 in stores have noticed a problem
People browsing Galaxy Z Fold 7 in stores have noticed a problem
A new T-Mobile upgrade is coming, but it may not be better for everyone
A new T-Mobile upgrade is coming, but it may not be better for everyone
Pixel Watch 4 finally brings the one upgrade Google fans have been begging for
Pixel Watch 4 finally brings the one upgrade Google fans have been begging for
New branding is coming to the Google Messages app
New branding is coming to the Google Messages app
The 512GB OnePlus 13 drops to its lowest price on Amazon
The 512GB OnePlus 13 drops to its lowest price on Amazon
"View Details" in Google Messages app now gives you much more detail
"View Details" in Google Messages app now gives you much more detail

Latest News

iPhone Fold will trounce the competition if this rumor is legit
iPhone Fold will trounce the competition if this rumor is legit
Apple’s Q3 earnings and Google’s Pixel 10 event set the stage for fall phone wars
Apple’s Q3 earnings and Google’s Pixel 10 event set the stage for fall phone wars
Meta poaches even more Apple AI talent ahead of smart glasses clash
Meta poaches even more Apple AI talent ahead of smart glasses clash
At $150 off, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is the stylus-powered phone to get on a budget
At $150 off, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is the stylus-powered phone to get on a budget
A new camera placement on the M5 iPad Pro could make Face ID more reliable in any position
A new camera placement on the M5 iPad Pro could make Face ID more reliable in any position
Changes in Apple’s iOS 27 will likely make or break the foldable iPhone
Changes in Apple’s iOS 27 will likely make or break the foldable iPhone
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless