The one-of-a-kind Palm Phone is on sale at a solid discount for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

That's because the $349 recommended price point is reduced for both Black Friday and Cyber Monday with absolutely no strings attached. Available in gold and titanium color options, the 3.3-inch handset running Android 8.1 Oreo (yes, still) can be purchased for 100 bucks less than usual all the way through December 6, and although that discount may not seem drastic, it's worth remembering just how unique this product is in a market where phones sporting 5.5 or 5.8-inch screens have started to be considered "compact."





Granted, you might find a number of mundane smartphone tasks awkward or outright impossible to complete on a mobile device weighing an incredible 62.5 grams, but the Palm Phone can successfully replace a smartwatch, packing plenty of extra processing power thanks to a decent Snapdragon 435 SoC, as well as a generous 3 gigs of memory and 32 gigs of internal storage space.