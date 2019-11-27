Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
The one-of-a-kind Palm Phone is on sale at a solid discount for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Nov 27, 2019, 2:25 PM
Originally released with the sole purpose of complementing a conventional handset, the credit card-sized Palm Phone expanded its functionality to work all by itself around six months ago. It took another couple of months for the diminutive Verizon-exclusive device to become available unlocked for use across most US networks, and if you're thinking of taking this quirky little thing to the likes of AT&T and T-Mobile, now's definitely the ideal time to pull the trigger.

That's because the $349 recommended price point is reduced for both Black Friday and Cyber Monday with absolutely no strings attached. Available in gold and titanium color options, the 3.3-inch handset running Android 8.1 Oreo (yes, still) can be purchased for 100 bucks less than usual all the way through December 6, and although that discount may not seem drastic, it's worth remembering just how unique this product is in a market where phones sporting 5.5 or 5.8-inch screens have started to be considered "compact."

Granted, you might find a number of mundane smartphone tasks awkward or outright impossible to complete on a mobile device weighing an incredible 62.5 grams, but the Palm Phone can successfully replace a smartwatch, packing plenty of extra processing power thanks to a decent Snapdragon 435 SoC, as well as a generous 3 gigs of memory and 32 gigs of internal storage space.

The Palm Phone also comes with a 12MP rear-facing camera, 8MP selfie shooter, facial recognition (no fingerprint sensor, though), and a water and dust-resistant body made from a premium combination of aluminum and glass. Overall, if you're into small phones, the quality/price ratio is pretty great at $249. Naturally, you can still opt for one of Palm's recently announced holiday bundles too, with the Minimalist, Power, and Kids packages each fetching $299 with various accessories like screen protectors, protective cases, and battery cases included.

