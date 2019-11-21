Android Deals

Save big with Palm's new exclusive holiday bundles

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Nov 21, 2019, 12:42 PM
With the holiday season about to kick off, Palm announced that it's making it easier (and cheaper) than ever to grab its most recent smartphone, the tiny, standalone Palm phone. The device will be bundled with some other accessories and made available in a nice little package that would a very nice gift.

Starting today, customers can pick one of the three exclusive holiday bundles that Palm has just listed on its official website. There are three special bundles available for $300, which will be up for sale while supplies last:

The Modern Minimalist Package ($400 value)
  • An unlocked Palm phone
  • Palm lanyard case
  • Screen protector
  • Catherine Price's book How to Break Up With Your Phone

The Kid Minimalist ($450 value)
  • An unlocked Palm phone
  • Screen protector
  • Free 3-month Bark subscription
  • Your choice of an Under Armour or Kate Spade flexible hardshell case

The Power Minimalist ($425 value)
  • An unlocked Palm phone
  • Screen protector
  • Mophie Juice Pack battery case

All three special bundles are now available for purchase via Palm's online store, so whether you're shopping for a loved one or rewarding yourself this year, you might want to take a look at these holiday packages only available while supplies last.

