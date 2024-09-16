Original Flappy Bird developer is not involved in scammy crypto-based reboot
Up Next:
Mobile game developer Doug Nguyen was the person who developed the original Flappy Bird game. Nguyen wasn't happy despite taking in $50,000 a day from the game as he felt responsible for players getting addicted to it. Just a couple of weeks after adding Flappy Bird to the Play Store, he decided to take the game off the grid. We have now gone more than a decade since phones with Flappy Bird installed were listed on eBay with ridiculously high minimum bids.
While everyone was at first very excited to hear that Flappy Bird was coming back this year, as we told you the other day, the whole revival was being done in an attempt to promote a cryptocurrency.called SOL connected to a blockchain called Solana. To make it absolutely clear that he has nothing to do with the revival, Nguyen posted a tweet yesterday that said, "No, I have no related with their game. I did not sell anything. I also don't support crypto."
As we pointed out a couple of days ago, a company called Gametech Holdings, LLC took over the abandoned "Flappy Bird" trademark and turned it over to The Flappy Bird Foundation. The Flappy Bird revival seems to be less about bringing back a hugely popular game to be played by a new generation of mobile phone owners and more about promoting SOL. The cryptocurrency is valued today at nearly $135 for each SOL.
Flappy Bird developer Doug Nyugen says that he has nothing to do with the scammy crypto-involved revival of the game. | Image credit-Dough Nyugen
Besides the classic game mode, there is a basketball game mode, an easy mode, and a Battle Royale mode in which you will compete with up to 99 Flappy Bird players. While that sounds great and all, the deep dive done by Varun Biniwale, a cyber-security researcher, revealed the connection to SOL, the blockchain called Solana, and he posted screenshots showing that players can choose a cryptowallet to use at some point to store "rewards."
Some of you might be asking what the big deal is but it certainly appears as though innocent Flappy Bird fans are about to get bombarded with promotions for a investment sector that has yet to proven to be trustworthy. Someone is aiming to make a lot of money by pushing crypto via the revived Flappy Birds and guess what! It's probably not you although it could be at your expense.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: