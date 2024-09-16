Original Flappy Bird developer is not involved in scammy crypto-based reboot









As we pointed out a couple of days ago, a company called Gametech Holdings, LLC took over the abandoned "Flappy Bird" trademark and turned it over to The Flappy Bird Foundation. The Flappy Bird revival seems to be less about bringing back a hugely popular game to be played by a new generation of mobile phone owners and more about promoting SOL. The cryptocurrency is valued today at nearly $135 for each SOL.









Besides the classic game mode, there is a basketball game mode, an easy mode, and a Battle Royale mode in which you will compete with up to 99 Flappy Bird players. While that sounds great and all, the deep dive done by Varun Biniwale, a cyber-security researcher, revealed the connection to SOL, the blockchain called Solana, and he posted screenshots showing that players can choose a cryptowallet to use at some point to store "rewards."







Some of you might be asking what the big deal is but it certainly appears as though innocent Flappy Bird fans are about to get bombarded with promotions for a investment sector that has yet to proven to be trustworthy. Someone is aiming to make a lot of money by pushing crypto via the revived Flappy Birds and guess what! It's probably not you although it could be at your expense.

