Oppo’s next flagships to pack MediaTek’s powerful Dimensity 9400 chipset

Oppo Find X7 Ultra | Image credits: PhoneArena
Both MediaTek and Qualcomm are expected to launch new chipsets this fall. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 and Dimensity 9400 will be the most powerful chipsets from these two companies’ portfolios, so they’ll be reserved only for the flagship smartphones.

Oppo is likely to be among the first companies to adopt both chipsets. The Chinese company is expected to introduce its new Find X8 phones by the end of the year. Unlike other handset manufacturers, Oppo will use both the Dimensity 9400 and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipsets in its flagships.

Reliable leaker Digital Chat Station claims that the Oppo Find X8 and Oppo Find X8 Pro will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9400 processor, which means the Oppo Find X8 Ultra will be equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 CPU.

Additionally, DGS says that all three Oppo Find X8 series phones will feature periscope lenses and the rather unique Glacier Battery that was introduced for the first time with the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro.

According to previous reports, the Find X8 series will include impressive displays, with the Find X8/ X8 Pro and X8 Ultra featuring 1260p and QHD+ screens, respectively.

All three Find X8 series phones come with glass panels on the back, which is surprising considering that the previous X7 series also featured faux leather options.

Another interesting piece of information regarding Oppo’s upcoming flagships is that they will be available in four different colors: Black, Blue, Pink, and White. However, the Find X8 Pro is rumored to come in just three colors: Black, Blue, and White.

The Find X8, Find X8 Pro, and Find X8 Ultra are expected to be introduced in China sometime in October. They’re likely to be launched in other countries too soon after their Chinese release.
