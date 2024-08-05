First Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 benchmark beats the iPhone 15 Pro Max





The most expensive 2025 iPhone is expected to be powered by an Apple A18 chipset that will only be a little bit faster than the A17 Pro that is in the current iPhone 15 Pro Max . That same A17 Pro, however, just got schooled in the multi-core benchmark score by none other than said Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor.





Masked under the codename Manufacturer Model, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset has appeared on Geekbench and has been benchmarked for the first time. With its 2884 points in the single-core score, it is about as fast as the Apple A17 Pro in the iPhone 15 Pro handsets, even though it is likely on a reference device.





In the multi-core test, however, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 scored 8840 points which peg it as the fastest chipset Qualcomm has ever produced, faster than Apple's vaunted A-series of processors even.









This is because Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will reportedly be coming with new custom core architecture that of custom Oryon CPU cores paired with a new Adreno GPU generation that will bring a major speed boost.





iPhone 15 Pro Max . Apple is expected to bump the GPU speeds in the new A18 series by up to 50%, though, so it remains to be seen which processor will be better in the graphics department. The Adreno 750 in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the Galaxy S24 Ultra is already faster than the graphics subsystem of Apple's A17 Pro chipset in the. Apple is expected to bump the GPU speeds in the new A18 series by up to 50%, though, so it remains to be seen which processor will be better in the graphics department.





Qualcomm has tasked TSMC with its newest N3P 3nm process for taping out Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, and the inherent qualities of this production node show from the ultrahigh 4GHz+ frequency depicted for the performance cores in the Geekbench score details here. Despite this high clock count, Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 is expected to be very energy-efficient, so we can't wait for Qualcomm's unveiling event some time in October.