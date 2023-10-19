Oppo Find N3 pre-orders open on October 20, here is everything you need to know
Oppo’s latest foldable flagship, Find N3 (aka OnePlus Open), is going global in less than a month. The Chinese company has just announced Oppo Find N3 pre-orders open on October 20, although it didn’t reveal all the countries where customers will be able to pick up its new phone.
Also, the Oppo Find N3 won’t be cheaper than other similar products from other brands like Samsung and Honor. The Find N3 (16/512GB) is priced at no less than SGD 2399, which is about $1,740 outright.
First off, Oppo Find N3 boasts impressive 6.3-inch outer and 7.8-inch unfolded screens. When folded, this looks like a regular phone, while unfolded it becomes a traditional tablet.
After testing the waters with the N and Find N2, Oppo went all in with its latest foldable flagship, which features the third-generation Flexion Hinge. Despite being smaller than the previous generation hinge, the one that lies at the core of the Find N3 is more durable.
Additionally, the phone features IPX splash resistance. More importantly, Oppo claims that the Find N3 is the first phone to be independently tested to withstand 1 million folds by TUV Rheinland, a trademark that denotes trust and assures customers that a product has been thoroughly tested for safety, quality, and sustainability.
When it comes to size, Oppo Find N3 isn’t the lightest nor the smallest foldable smartphone out there. However, the phone is pretty slim at just 5.8mm when open and 11.7mm when closed. Oppo confirmed the device weighs 239g in vegan leather, a bit heavier than Honor’s Magic V2 which weighs 237g, but a much lighter than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 (253g).
Moving on to camera, the phone’s photography capabilities are quite impressive. The Find N3 is one of the first foldable smartphones to feature Sony’s 48-megpaixel LYTIA sensor, a two-layer stacked CMOS image sensor that promises to create more space to receive light. In theory, this should result in reduced noise, superior dynamic range, and very detailed photos and videos.
The phone’s N3’s ultra-thin periscope telephoto camera combines a 64-megapixel resolution with a fast f/2.6 aperture for crisp photos both in the day and night. Those who love taking selfies haven’t been overlooked either, as Oppo has included enhanced Hasselblad Portrait Mode.
Hardware-wise, Oppo Find N3 is very powerful thanks to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor inside, which is complemented by 512GB (UFS 4.0) storage and 16GB RAM (LPDDR5X). In comparison with last-generation chipsets, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 offers 35 percent improved performance and a 40 percent boost in overall efficiency.
As far as the battery goes, Oppo Find N3 is powered by a 4,800 mAh battery, which features 67W SUPERVOCC fast charting support. According to Oppo, the phone battery should charge to 80 percent in 30 minutes and to 100 percent in just 42 minutes.
As expected, Oppo Find N3 is running Android 13 with ColorOS 13.2 and will receive four years of software updates, as well as five years of security updates. The flagship foldable will be launched globally, but US customers are likely to get the OnePlus Open instead, which just about the same.
Of course, some retailers will offer discounts and trade-in deals, but so does Samsung, so it looks like Oppo’s foldable flagship will be a hard sell after all. But let’s take a look at what’s under the hood so that you can make an informed decision if you’re truly considering Oppo’s new foldable smartphone.
According to Oppo, but screens are capable of displaying over 425 pixels per inch and 1440Hz PWM dimming, which should help take some of the strain off your eyes. Naturally, they both feature 120Hz dynamic refresh rate for fluid gameplay and scrolling, as well as up to 2,800 nits peak brightness (even in direct sunlight).
Premium camera capabilities
The Find N3’s 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera has a sensor that’s over 100 percent larger than the ultra-wide sensors in other flagship foldables, Oppo claims. It features autofocus and can capture dynamic macro and group shots. But wait, there’s more!
