Another leak shows the Oppo Find N3 Flip with a triple camera layout

Oppo
New OPPO Find N3 Flip leak shows a very similar design, updated camera system
Clamshell foldable phones seem to be all the craze nowadays and one of the major players contributing to that trend is Oppo. At the end of last year the company released the Oppo Find N2 Flip, which proved to be one of the best foldable phones for that year thanks to its awesome displays, battery life, and ergonomic design.

So the question is what will Oppo improve upon with the Oppo Find N3 Flip this year to make it an even more impressive device than its predecessor? According to a leak by the popular user Digital Chat Station on Chinese social media Wiebo, one of the main upgrades could be related to the camera system.

This information was first reported by the folks at Pricebaba, but the publication has been taken down since then. Thanks to a Web Archive copy, however, you can still access the post. (via Android Authority)

The image that Mr. Brar has uploaded showcases a rather unchanged overall design of Oppo's next smaller foldable phone, but there is one eye-catching difference and that's the camera setup. Instead of two vertically placed cameras, now we see three encapsulated within a circle. At the middle you can also see the Hasselblad logo implying the two companies' partnership is still in full swing.


Supposedly, this third camera would be a telephoto one, likely with a 2x or 3x zoom. This is the second time we see a leak hint at a triple camera system on Oppo's upcoming more budget-friendly foldable, with the first one being a leaked render of the Find N3 Flip. That leak turned our to be fake, but the one we are discussing in this story seems to be a lot more legit.

For now, the rumors say that Oppo will use the same cameras that come with the Oppo Reno 10 Pro. That means a 50MP main shooter with optical image stabilization, and 8MP ultra-wide, and last but not least a 32MP telephoto as the new addition on the Find N3 Flip's back.

The rest of the Oppo Find N3 Flip spec sheet is expected to remain mostly the same as the previous generation, except when it comes to the the charging speeds, which are said to go as high as 67W.

