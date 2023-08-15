Another leak shows the Oppo Find N3 Flip with a triple camera layout

foldable phones





So the question is what will Oppo improve upon with the Oppo Find N3 Flip this year to make it an even more impressive device than its predecessor? According to a leak by the popular user Digital Chat Station on Chinese social media Wiebo, one of the main upgrades could be related to the camera system.





via Android Authority This information was first reported by the folks at Pricebaba, but the publication has been taken down since then. Thanks to a Web Archive copy, however, you can still access the post. (





The image that Mr. Brar has uploaded showcases a rather unchanged overall design of Oppo's next smaller foldable phone , but there is one eye-catching difference and that's the camera setup. Instead of two vertically placed cameras, now we see three encapsulated within a circle. At the middle you can also see the Hasselblad logo implying the two companies' partnership is still in full swing.









Supposedly, this third camera would be a telephoto one, likely with a 2x or 3x zoom. This is the second time we see a leak hint at a triple camera system on Oppo's upcoming more budget-friendly foldable, with the first one being a leaked render of the Find N3 Flip . That leak turned our to be fake, but the one we are discussing in this story seems to be a lot more legit.





For now, the rumors say that Oppo will use the same cameras that come with the Oppo Reno 10 Pro. That means a 50MP main shooter with optical image stabilization, and 8MP ultra-wide, and last but not least a 32MP telephoto as the new addition on the Find N3 Flip's back.





The rest of the Oppo Find N3 Flip spec sheet is expected to remain mostly the same as the previous generation, except when it comes to the the charging speeds, which are said to go as high as 67W.