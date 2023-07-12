Honor's new Magic V2 foldable flagship is thinner, lighter and cheaper
As expected, Honor has taken the wraps off its new foldable flagship, the Magic V2. The true sequel to the Magic V which made its debut on the market more than a year ago, Magic V2 brings a lot of improvements over the original model, both on the inside and outside.
The most obvious change compared to the previous model is the size and weight. The new Magic V2 measures 156.7 x 145.4 x 4.7mm and weighs just 213g, while the original model measures 160.4 x 141.x 6.7mm and weighs 288g. On paper, the Magic V2 seems a lot thinner and lighter than the Magic V, which means Honor has returned to the drawing board to make its new foldable flagship as appealing as possible.
The camera configuration has changed a bit too to include some extra premium features like OIS (optical image stabilization), telephoto lens, and optical zoom. The Magic V2 features a triple camera setup, which consists of 50MP wide + 20MP telephoto + 50MP ultrawide modules. Also, the front camera has been “downgraded” from a 42-megapixel to a 16-megapixel module, but its capabilities remain the same.
More importantly, the Magic V2 is much cheaper than the Magic V, which is a nice surprise. While the Magic V was originally priced at around $1,500, the sequel costs just $1,255. It’s also worth mentioning that these prices are only available for the Chinese market, so once the phone goes global we expect these numbers to be slightly higher.
Unsurprisingly, the Magic V2 comes with new hardware, which is more powerful than what’s packed inside the Magic V. For starters, Honor’s new foldable flagship is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, paired with 16/256GB, 16/512GB, or 16GB/1TB. Just like the original mode, the Magic V2 doesn’t include a card slot.
The Magic V2 comes with a slightly larger 5,000 mAh battery with support for 66W wired charging, as opposed to Magic V’s 4750 mAh battery. As far as the display goes, the Magic V2 features a foldable OLED LTPO screen with Dynamic Dimming, which mimics natural light rhythm. The display’s brightness adapts automatically to external lighting conditions and screen time duration.
