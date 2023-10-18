OnePlus Open specs leak on eve of unveiling; both displays will be the brightest on any smartphone

Yesterday we told you that reliable tipster Digital Chat Station posted on Weibo that the OnePlus 12 would have the brightest display in the U.S. when the device is released later this year. The display on the phone is rumored to feature 2,600 nits of peak brightness which would tie it with the 2,600 nits of peak brightness that the display on the Oppo Find X6 is capable of. Oppo doesn't sell its phones in the U.S. which makes the Pixel 8 Pro and its 2400 nits of peak brightness the leader in the States right now.





OnePlus Open shows that both the external and internal displays will be able to achieve 2,800 nits of maximum brightness which would surpass all phones including the Oppo Find X6. However, with the foldable OnePlus Open to be unveiled tomorrow, specs for the device have leaked which, if true, would make the display on this OnePlus phone the brightest not just in the U.S., but across the world. Per X tipster Yogesh Brar (via Tom's Guide ), the leaked spec sheet for theshows that both the external and internal displays will be able to achieve 2,800 nits of maximum brightness which would surpass all phones including the Oppo Find X6.





The leaked spec sheet supposedly shows that the external display features a 6.31-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2,800 nits of maximum brightness. The internal display measures 7.82 inches and also offers a 120Hz refresh rate with 2,800 nits of maximum brightness. Under the hood, you'll find a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and the device sports 16GB of RAM along with 512GB of storage.









The rear camera array includes a 48MP primary sensor backing the primary camera, a 48MP Ultra-wide camera, and a 64MP telephoto camera that delivers 3x optical zoom. Keeping the lights on is a 4805mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging (reduced to 67W in Europe). The internal display has a 20MP selfie snapper and a 32MP camera handles selfies when the internal screen is in use. The phone will be available in Voyager Black and Emerald Dusk. Based on Android 13 , OxygenOS 13.2 will be pre-installed.



