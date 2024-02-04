OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 12 gain new AI-powered features with latest updates
Many smartphone brands like Google and Samsung have been betting a lot on AI-powered features. The Galaxy S24 is just one of the latest flagships that fully embraced the AI trend, which seems to have “forced” the competition to do the same rather than be left behind.
OnePlus is now rolling out new updates for its current and previous flagships, the One Plus 11 and OnePlus 12. Both updates contain AI-powered features that the Chinese company believes are absolutely necessary in order for its devices to continue to remain competitive even with the Galaxy S24 now hitting the shelves.
Another new feature coming to the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 12 in China is AIGC Remover is an editing tool that makes it easier for users to remove unwanted objects (or people) from their photos.
Apart from these AI-powered features, the updates include some other improvements, such as the ability to control QQ Music on Always-On display, and the option to choose to show the screen recording indicator in a floating window or in the status bar. Additionally, it’s now possible to use fingerprint unlock without waking up the screen.
Once again, these updates are only available in China for the moment, but they’ll probably be rolled out globally very soon.
Spotted by Mishaal Rahman, the update is only available in China for the time being and includes a bunch of interesting new features and improvements. First off, the update brings the so-called AI Summariser, which is a nifty tool that helps generate call summaries.
Also, thanks to the update, article summaries can now be generated with just one tap through key information extraction. Last but not least, Breeno Touch received an upgrade, so it can now recognize on-screen content and offer quick access to relevant services.
