OnePlus launched an online AI Music Studio where you can generate songs and join a contest
As the Chinese company OnePlus gears up for the release of its upcoming flagship, the OnePlus 12, it gives its users something to have fun with. You probably have already noticed how AI is making its way into almost every aspect of our online and digital presence, with tech giants like Google incorporating AI into its services or Meta introducing its AI assistant to Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Now, OnePlus is also joining the trend with a new AI Music Studio.
The next step is entering a prompt about what your song should be about, and that's it. The rest is up to the AI to create the song you have "written." If the lyrics don't quite hit the mark, a simple regeneration can fine-tune the artistic output. After the song is finished, you have the option to share, download, or simply enjoy your creation (if you like what you hear, of course).
Launching this tool for users to play with is not all; OnePlus has also launched a contest for users in North America, Europe, and India. Participants can submit their music tracks by December 17, and OnePlus will select 100 winners from each region.
The OnePlus AI Music Studio is a free online tool that allows users to effortlessly generate lyrics, music, and music videos through text prompts. If you want to try it out, you have to create an account. Once registered, choose from music genres (currently offering RAP, EDM, and POP only), specify mood, and select a music video theme.
The rewards? Coupons, redeemable for OnePlus products. While users are welcome to submit multiple entries, it's essential to note that entries with inappropriate or offensive content or those violating copyright laws will be disqualified.
